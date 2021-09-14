CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Georgia Gwinnett College named south's most ethnically diverse regional college for eighth consecutive year

By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
Gwinnett Daily Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Gwinnett College is once again the most ethnically diverse regional college in the south, according to U.S. News and World Report. The magazine gave GGC the top spot in its ranking of ethnically diverse southern regional colleges in its annual college and university rankings, which were released on Monday. Smaller schools, like GGC, are considered regional colleges as opposed to larger public and private schools such as the University of Georgia, the Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University, which are counted in the magazine’s rankings as “national universities.”

