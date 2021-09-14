Thai Cave Rescue Movie Will Feature The Actual Navy SEALs Recreating Their Mission
Since the Tham Luang cave rescue in 2018 (colloquially known as the "Thai cave rescue" in the Western world, because it happened in Thailand), we've heard rumblings of more than one movie based on the incident. Last year, came news that Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, the Oscar-winning documentary filmmakers behind "Free Solo," were working on one such movie, which now goes by the title of "The Rescue."www.slashfilm.com
