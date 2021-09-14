CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thai Cave Rescue Movie Will Feature The Actual Navy SEALs Recreating Their Mission

By Joshua Meyer
/Film
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the Tham Luang cave rescue in 2018 (colloquially known as the "Thai cave rescue" in the Western world, because it happened in Thailand), we've heard rumblings of more than one movie based on the incident. Last year, came news that Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, the Oscar-winning documentary filmmakers behind "Free Solo," were working on one such movie, which now goes by the title of "The Rescue."

www.slashfilm.com

Related
TheWrap

‘The Rescue’ Filmmakers Used the Divers From the Thai Cave Disaster for the Doc’s Reenactment (Video)

TIFF 2021: They also negotiated with Thai Navy SEALs to retrieve 87 hours of footage from the rescue mission. Making a documentary chronicling the events of the infamous Thai cave rescue mission was no easy feat for filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, especially because they hadn’t been on the ground to capture what was transpiring after 12 kids were stuck in a flooding cave in 2018.
imdb.com

The Rescue Review: Free Solo Directors Return With A Nail-Biting Doc About The Thai Cave Rescue [TIFF 2021]

E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin seem to have the market cornered on documentaries about people who do wildly dangerous, potentially deadly things. They helmed the nail-biting documentary "Free Solo," about rock climbing without any ropes or safety device. And now they're back with "The Rescue," a film that's primarily about the Tham Luang cave rescue, but is really about a group the cave divers who came in from around the world to help. Cave diving isn't a casual activity; it's incredibly difficult, and only a handful of individuals in the world are good at it....
Deadline

‘The Rescue’: Oscar-Winning Directors Plunge Into Dramatic True Story Of Thai Kids Trapped In Flooded Cave — TIFF Studio

In the summer of 2018, a story out of Thailand seized the world’s attention: 12 boys who were members of a soccer club and their coach became trapped in a flooded cave, and there was very little hope of rescuing them. British amateur cave divers, a team of American military personnel and Thai Navy SEALS joined forces to try to pull off a miracle rescue.
Daily Beast

The Inside Story of Thailand’s Daring Cave Rescue

In June and July of 2018, the astonishing saga of the junior football team trapped in the caves at Tham Luang Nang Non in Thailand caught the world’s attention. Television news everywhere sent crews to cover the plight of the boys who had gone to explore the 10-kilometer cave networks before becoming trapped by a heavy monsoon downpour that flooded the entrance. Once the children had, miraculously, been apprehended, the question turned to the seemingly impossible question of rescuing them. This is the stage of the incident covered by a new film called, appropriately enough, The Rescue—a National Geographic-produced documentary focusing on the efforts of a motley crew of divers to reach and return the boys.
Variety

Nicolas Cage Frontier Epic ‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Sells to Saban Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films is getting in the Nicolas Cage business. The studio has acquired “Butcher’s Crossing,” a frontier epic that stars the off-beat, Oscar winner as a buffalo hunter. The deal covers rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia. Gabe Polsky, who directed the documentary “Red Penguins,” slides behind the camera on this one. He wrote the script, as well. It’s an adaptation of a novel by John Williams. The film is produced by Polsky and Molly Conners of Phiphen Pictures alongside Will Clarke and Andy Mayson for Altitude Film Entertainment and Cage’s Saturn Films....
/Film

The Execution Trailer: The Hunt For A Russian Serial Killer Begins [Exclusive]

There's simply no getting around it: Whether it's true-crime podcasts or based-on-true-events movies and shows, everyone (me included!) loves listening to or watching media that dives deep into the psyche of serial killers and those attempting to bring them to justice. "Zodiac," "Memories of Murder," "Mindhunter," and many more productions have all carved out their own niches and dramatized the real-life struggles involved in their respective stories ... and now it's time for "The Execution" to attempt to do the same.
/Film

Roh Trailer: Malaysia's Oscar Submission Offers Folk Horror Chills [Exclusive]

Film Movement has provided us with a stunning exclusive trailer for "Roh," a supernatural thriller that served as Malaysia's Oscar submission last year. It will arrive via Virtual Cinema and, day-and-date, on Digital/VOD this October 29. Here is the official synopses:. "Cut off from civilization, a single mother puts her...
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick Festival Favorites

Another World (Venice) Cannes best actor laureate Vincent Lindon reteams with The Measure of a Man director Stéphane Brizé for another exploration of the demise of France’s working class. In this nerve-racking look at a factory boss obliged to make layoffs, Lindon channels the tremendous strain faced by a solicitous man who’s been backed into a corner beneath the crushing weight of global capitalism. — JORDAN MINTZER The Box (Venice, Toronto) This quietly devastating drama from Lorenzo Vigas (From Afar) recounts the reckoning of an orphaned teenager (Hatzín Navarrete) with a man he’s convinced is his father (Hernán Mendoza). Set against the badlands...
A Kickass Jason Statham Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Remember that underrated Jason Statham move with a one-word title? No, it wasn’t Snatch, Cellular, Revolver, London, 13 or Spy, it was much more of straightforward action thriller. Nope, it wasn’t Chaos, Crank, Blitz, Safe, Parker or Homefront, either, Jet Li was in it. Not The One, because technically that’s...
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
