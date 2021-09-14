In ‘The Book of Form and Emptiness,’ a grieving musician hears the voice of a dead parent

In Ruth Ozeki’s fourth novel, “The Book of Form and Emptiness,” Benny Oh is grieving the sudden loss of his father, a Japanese jazz musician. Benny hears the voice of his deceased father, and then becomes attuned to the voices of inanimate things that seem to embody his confused feelings. He even hears the voice of his Book — yes, the “Book” of the title is one of the narrators of this complex and enjoyable novel. The Book, an entity like a character with a point of view, speaks to Benny and also directly to the reader.