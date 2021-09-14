Question on configuring Grouped low urgency notifications
Someone to help me with configuring "Grouped low urgency notifications" ?. We do receive mails from service processor (SP) concening low urgency notification. Is this something we can easily turn off? Is filtering possible so that only major and critcal messages are sent? Why this "low urgency" notification when nothing is going wrong in the system. It seems when a situation or event reported in a low urgency notification message becomes urgent, a standard notification message is issued ....community.hpe.com
Comments / 0