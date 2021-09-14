CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Question on configuring Grouped low urgency notifications

By Mvhkbc
High Point Enterprise
 8 days ago

Someone to help me with configuring "Grouped low urgency notifications" ?. We do receive mails from service processor (SP) concening low urgency notification. Is this something we can easily turn off? Is filtering possible so that only major and critcal messages are sent? Why this "low urgency" notification when nothing is going wrong in the system. It seems when a situation or event reported in a low urgency notification message becomes urgent, a standard notification message is issued ....

community.hpe.com

High Point Enterprise

SRM Nimble SRA testing leaves nimble4sra2sync snapshots

Have been doing a series of SRM testing using the Nimble SRA. All tests completed successfully. The only thing I notice is it create and leaves behind snapshots named "nimble4srasync.." Is the SRM software meant/able to clean these up? as I have to manually remove them. Thanks.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Change VLAN ports quickly

We need to set up an HPE 5130-24G-PoE + -4SFP + (370W) EI JG936A switch in a training room. We have prepared the switch with the necessary vlans for this room. The switch has a trunk port with useful vlans, the other ports used to connect computers to the network are in the building's computer vlan.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

WS1 Content Locker notification

Can anyone help to setup notification in the Content locker?. Users are saying they cannot see any notification.
High Point Enterprise

Any feedback on lasted IMC version E0706

I have installed the newly recently posted IMC vesion E0706 along with NTA E0709, fortunatelly on a test system. The installation went fine but, once logged in, it looks that that none of the menu items work in the GUI. I only get the Dashboard GUI ... Has anyone experienced...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HP P/N in the disk part number and P/N, what's the difference?

HP P/N in the disk part number and P/N, what's the difference?. Disk sticker information have HP P/N and P/N, I want to know the difference. And I would like to know the difference between the spare number and the part number on the server disk guide. 0 Kudos. Reply.
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

HPE Primera initiator (WWN) limit

I am confused about the Initiator limits on HPE Primera. The question is - what is the maximum amount of WWNs supported for the array? Does the number change for different models and configurations (eg. number of ports)?. I found documents on 3PAR stating that it supports 64 WWNs per...
ELECTRONICS
High Point Enterprise

delete my account please

I need to delete my account , i lost some step with my oraganization ,so tha t i can create after the same account. To update organization details you can go to your profile and click on preferences on the right side. If you still need us to delete then...
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

HPE OneView 6.3 enhances firmware and provisioning management

Read on for an inside look at how your business can benefit from the innovations introduced in the recent release of HPE OneView 6.3. Today, HPE announced the release of HPE OneView 6.3, enhancing the way customers manage their firmware on HPE servers. The recent innovations of HPE OneView 6.3 further enhance how HPE OneView delivers integrated IT infrastructure management that transforms compute, storage, and networking into software-defined infrastructure to automate task and accelerate your business.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Simplivity stretched cluster minimum omnistack nodes

Simplivity stretched cluster minimum omnistack nodes. I have a customer who wants to make a MetroCluster to support a mini automation datacenter, he needs RPO=0 in this case. He already has 2 Simplivity Small nodes connected to each other via 10GbE DAC and communication to the network is through 1GbE Base-T ports (picture attached), he wants to place 2 more identical nodes in another Rack and make a stretched cluster between these clusters to replicate a maximum of 15 virtual machines.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

FBWC Module Status

In our blade server system, a few servers gave degraded alarms, and we have replaced the RAID controller first, then FBWC Module to solve the issue. Since there are more servers with the same age, I think there's a possibility that other servers' FBWC will fail in the future. May I know whether it is possible to check the current condition of the FBWC module? Can we check the remaining capacity in terms of a percentage of the module?
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Dataspaces: how an open metadata layer can establish a trustworthy data pipeline

As we revealed last June at HPE Discover 2021 during Keynote Day 3: The Radical Rethink: Unconventional Ways to Unlock the Power of Data, finding data you can trust is one of the largest challenge facing companies today. The sheer volume of data is constantly increasing, with more than 50 billion connected devices around the world by 2022. By 2025, we will see more than 150 billion devices.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

HPE MSA 2052 SAN - Storage Expansion

I'm new to this forum. The HPE MSA 2052 SAN has a configured Pool A. This Pool has two RAID6 Disk Groups. One with 6 SSDs and one with 8 HDDs. This Pool A runs with automated tiering. Now I added another 4 SSDs and 6 HDDs and want to provide another volume for the hosts with these disks, because a simple RAID extension doesn't seem possible. The SSDs and the HDDs are to form two separate disk groups with RAID6 and these two are to be combined in Pool B, so that automated tiering can be used via these 10 disks in total. Can you confirm that my following procedure is correct and does not affect the running operation?
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

DL380p Gen8 P420i -- Drives out of order --Help!

During some troubleshooting of an earlier issue, I have removed 6 drives from the front of my DL380p. These driver were members of a raid10 array. I did not record their original positions, and now on boot I get a message that there are no logical drives, and that the drive position has changed "Please run diagnositcs, then power OFF and return drives to their original locations." I have run the diagnostics, but it creates a very long report and I am unsure how to read it properly to get the drive position information.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

On-premises or cloud or __? Make informed decisions on where to run your applications

Mark Simpkins explains why on-premises compute has swung back in favor to bring control and balance back to business IT. You probably know where your business applications are running, but how did they get there, and are they in the right places? Did you make a planned deployment to optimize your business needs, or, as the fast-moving world often prods us into, did things “just happen” quickly and stick? Let’s talk about this a bit and see where you are and where you might want to make changes.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

I can not delete vvols

Volume disk-1001-0.vmdk has a clone. When there are dependent snapshots/clones you can't delete the parent volume. Either you delete snap/clone or promote them as base volume before deleting the parent volume. Regards,. Srinivas Bhat. If you feel this was helpful please click the KUDOS! thumb below!. Note: All of my...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

ML30 Gen10 and Linux

I am looking for a Linux system on which I will be able to run an application for the RAID controller - HPE SSA. Preferably in a graphic version. Is there any chance of this running on Debian 10 or 11?. Currently there is Windows Server on ML30 Gen10, but...
COMPUTERS
