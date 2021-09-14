Snowflake launches Financial Services Data Cloud, touts big customer wins
Snowflake launched its Financial Services Data Cloud with more than 600 industry data partners as well as large customers including BlackRock, Capital One and Western Union. In February, Snowflake forged a partnership with BlackRock's Aladdin unit to launch the Aladdin Data Cloud. That partnership paved the way for a broader Financial Services Data Cloud launch. The general idea is that financial services firms can combine their data with third party data on Snowflake's platform to test and adjust models, market to clients and manage risk.www.zdnet.com
