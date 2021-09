UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal shared his prediction for the upcoming Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 fight at UFC 266. Diaz and Lawler meet next Saturday night in a five-round, non-title welterweight bout at UFC 266. It’s the long-awaited rematch between the two fan favorites after Diaz knocked Lawler out with punches back in 2004. 17 years later and these two are now set to face off again in a fight that doesn’t really feature any title implications considering both Diaz and Lawler are not ranked fighters. But they are both huge names in the sport, so it’s no wonder that Masvidal recently said that he would like to face the winner of the fight.

UFC ・ 9 DAYS AGO