In-depth look at Chandler Hutchison’s past and future
Two of the most momentous occasions in my journalism “career” so far were both rooted in player evaluation, both a Cam Payne-focused thread on Twitter at the time of his signing leading up to the Bubble (which I absolutely nailed), and a Ty-Shon Alexander breakdown on a Twitch stream hosted by PD Web, prospect evaluation legend. My passion in player evaluation is ultimately what led me to want to write about basketball in the first place.www.brightsideofthesun.com
Comments / 0