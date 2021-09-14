CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

The D’Amelio kids are not all right

By Rebecca Jennings
Vox
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than halfway through the first season of The D’Amelio Show, a new Hulu docuseries on the day-to-day lives of 17-year-old TikToker Charli D’Amelio and her family, Charli’s mother Heidi says something to the producer that sums up the entire premise of the show. “TikTok is great for introverts,” she says. “They get to just be.”

www.vox.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbknews.com

Review: “The D’Amelio Show” is a tonally inconsistent mess

In The D’Amelio Show, there is a striking scene during the first episode in which Dixie D’Amelio, sister of TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, has a breakdown after starring in a video for Vogue. She sits on a bed and cries in front of her parents, telling them about the hateful comments she received. It is one of the most vulnerable moments in the show.
TV SERIES
Harvard Crimson

For Its Own Sake, ‘The D’Amelio Show’ Should Be Canceled

In “The D’Amelio Show,” Hulu’s new reality TV show about a family of TikTok stars, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio seem haunted. Most of the events of the show are pretty normal, if not mundane — the sisters hang out with family and friends, go on dates, and scroll through their phones. Over these scenes, however, the producers have superimposed screen grabs of comments from the D’Amelios’ social media accounts. Some of the comments are supportive — adoring fans expressing their support of the girls’ careers — but most of them are negative. Over and over again we see the girls bombarded with hate, and we see it get to them. The cameras roll as Dixie sobs over a negative reaction to a Vogue video, and as Charli has a panic attack when she is confronted with a paparazzi. The sisters tell the camera that their fame makes them too scared to leave the house. It is hard to watch.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
Popculture

Dixie D'Amelio Reacts to Hate Comments in Exclusive 'The D'Amelio Show' Clip

Dixie D'Amelio is getting real about the effect hateful comments have on her mental health. In a PopCulture exclusive clip of The D'Amelio Show, streaming now on Hulu, the 20-year-old TikTok star confides in fellow social media influencer Quenlin Blackwell about how bizarre it is to constantly be receiving negative comments from strangers. Looking worriedly at her phone, Dixie admits she's having a conversation with a girl who was previously hating on her in the comments after firing back.
TV & VIDEOS
The New Yorker

According to “The D’Amelio Show,” Being Famous on TikTok Sucks

It’s morning in Los Angeles, and the TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio is still in bed. A television producer knocks on her bedroom door and enters to find Charli burrowed under the covers, an army of pastel-colored plush toys standing sentry around her. Though she has barely cracked open her eyes, she does not seem perturbed to find herself thus awoken by a camera crew. As she comes to, she is already clutching her iPhone—the implement with which she has incessantly documented herself on social media for the past couple years. We see a smattering of endless notifications, both loving and hateful, which appear not just on her phone but on our screen as well, crowding the frame: “Charli is such an amazing and kind person”; “Can somebody explain how she is Tik Tok famous?”; “Your over hyped.” In this oppressive context, the intrusion of reality-TV cameramen into one’s bedroom seems almost quaint.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Pitt News

Opinion | The D’Amelios’ fame is built around appearing ordinary

Charli D’Amelio, the most followed creator on TikTok, does not know why more than 124 million users follow her. In a new Hulu series, the star of “The D’Amelio Show” admits that she is not the best dancer on the app, nor does she have any special qualities that justify her fame.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli D'amelio
Person
Britney Spears
Ok Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
CELEBRITIES
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#D Amelio#Hulu#Tiktok#Dixie#Greek#Kim And Co#Savvily#Rotten Tomatoes#Burnout
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
femalefirst.co.uk

Nicole Richie marks all clothes so daughter doesn't steal them

'Simple Life' star Nicole Richie marks all of her clothes with her name so her teenage daughter doesn't steal them. Nicole Richie marks all her clothes with her name so her daughter doesn't steal them. The 'Simple Life' star has revealed she puts her initial on all of her outfits...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Ex Maria Shriver Smile Over Dinner With Kids After Making Move To Finalize Their Decade-Long Divorce

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex Maria Shriver put on a brave face for the kids, coming together over dinner just months after moving one step closer in finalizing their decade-long divorce. Article continues below advertisement. The 74-year-old Terminator star was spotted smiling alongside his 65-year-old estranged wife at celebrity hotspot...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy