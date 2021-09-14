The D’Amelio kids are not all right

In “The D’Amelio Show,” Hulu’s new reality TV show about a family of TikTok stars, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio seem haunted. Most of the events of the show are pretty normal, if not mundane — the sisters hang out with family and friends, go on dates, and scroll through their phones. Over these scenes, however, the producers have superimposed screen grabs of comments from the D’Amelios’ social media accounts. Some of the comments are supportive — adoring fans expressing their support of the girls’ careers — but most of them are negative. Over and over again we see the girls bombarded with hate, and we see it get to them. The cameras roll as Dixie sobs over a negative reaction to a Vogue video, and as Charli has a panic attack when she is confronted with a paparazzi. The sisters tell the camera that their fame makes them too scared to leave the house. It is hard to watch.

