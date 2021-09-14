Master the Two Leading Spreadsheet Programs Today

The use of spreadsheets and advanced software to create financial models and track things like expenditure, growth, and depreciation is essential to modern business. Softwares such as Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel are ubiquitous and present unique opportunities to create powerful financial models that can help to predict the future and the opportunities that lie therein. So, it’s common sense that anyone working in a modern business has some capability and understanding of the software, and developing an expertise in the use of such spreadsheets can grant marketable skills that can be a boon to your professional life and career.

