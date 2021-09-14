Mary Roach’s new book ‘Fuzz’ explores the ‘criminal’ lives of animals

Humans mostly keep a clear line between our world and the animal kingdom. But animals have a habit of crossing that line — to funny and sometimes dangerous effect. The science writer Mary Roach's new book Fuzz explores the science of human-wildlife conflict — or, to put it another way, when the natural world doesn’t play by human rules. After all, what does a wild animal care about jaywalking or breaking and entering? Roach travels to Asia and Europe, visiting a village beset by leopards and a holy site at the mercy of vandalizing birds. She joins us this Friday at 11 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. to talk about how we can better understand and exist alongside the animals that share this planet with us.

ANIMALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO