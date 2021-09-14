CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Mary Roach’s new book ‘Fuzz’ explores the ‘criminal’ lives of animals

By Bethany Brookshire
Science News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround the world, criminals run free in the forest. These villains can’t be arrested — because they’re not human. In her latest book, Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach puts the spotlight on these miscreants. On the Midway Islands, albatrosses carry out suicide missions against the U.S. Navy’s planes. In Colorado, bears break and enter, raiding the refrigerators of mountain homes. And deer do so much jaywalking.

www.sciencenews.org

Comments / 0

Related
kuer.org

When Nature Breaks The Law With Mary Roach

Humans mostly keep a clear line between our world and the animal kingdom. But animals have a habit of crossing that line — to funny and sometimes dangerous effect. The science writer Mary Roach's new book Fuzz explores the science of human-wildlife conflict — or, to put it another way, when the natural world doesn’t play by human rules. After all, what does a wild animal care about jaywalking or breaking and entering? Roach travels to Asia and Europe, visiting a village beset by leopards and a holy site at the mercy of vandalizing birds. She joins us this Friday at 11 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. to talk about how we can better understand and exist alongside the animals that share this planet with us.
ANIMALS
thesunpapers.com

How a real-life superhero inspired new kids’ book about animal advocacy

Tabernacle Township author Danielle Lacy has collaborated with veterinarian Dr. Dana Koch and illustrator Phillip Barnes to create a child friendly book about a real veterinary tech and cat whisperer, the late Kaitlyn O’ Hara. “The Cat Whisperer” follows the adventures of O’Hara and her chihuahua Chloe as they embark...
ANIMALS
thepitchkc.com

Runner’s High: New book explores cannabis usage and sports

“I took some Tylenol and weed this morning,” said a man who looked like Santa Claus—if Kris Kringle weighed 140 pounds and had 8% body fat—to the person sitting next to him. “I’ll probably do the same after the race.”. I likely wouldn’t have noticed the exchange, which happened on...
NFL
WBUR

New Book 'Off Our Backs' Explores The Cultural Cachet Of T-Shirts

I was a 22-year-old freelance rock journalist in the fall of 1978, writing mostly for the long-gone Sweet Potato music magazine, and shortly thereafter, began contributing to the Boston Globe. Just prior to the release of The Clash’s second album (but their first in the U.S.) “Give ‘Em Enough Rope,” their record company CBS/Epic sent me, along with many other critics, the iconic simple white-on-black T-shirt. The company had been touting The Clash as “The only band that matters” — which was a stupid boast and one the band hated — but they were at the top of their game; their February 1979 local debut at the Harvard Square Theatre was highly anticipated.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Daily Mail

Six books shortlisted for the 2021 Booker Prize for fiction explore themes including racism, injustice, freedom and constraints on women's lives - but only ONE Brit makes the cut

The six books shortlisted for the prestigious 2021 Booker Prize for fiction explore themes including racism, injustice, freedom and constraints on women's lives. The only shortlisted author of British descent is Somali-British novelist Nadifa Mohamed for The Fortune Men. She is up against three Americans, one Sri Lankan and one...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
insideedition.com

Science Writer Mary Roach's Advice on How to Safely Encounter Wild Animals

Science writer Mary Roach says human-animal encounters are on the rise, partly due to COVID-19. And sometimes, those animals are out wreaking havoc. “Trespassing, vandalism, littering…animals do all of these things that we humans call crime, but obviously, they're animals,” she said. “You can't fine them. You can't tell them what the law is. So what do you do? How do you deal with that in a way that's fair to the animals, fair to the people?”
ANIMALS
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Explore Hispanic culture with popular books

This is an enthralling autobiography of a well-known American journalist Ilia Calderon. The story follows her journey from her humble beginnings in Colombia to her present role as one of the top news anchors in the United States. Her story is spiced with exciting stories of her experiences as a reporter traveling to all the hot places across the world. “A lady needs to be like a violet, the more subtle, the more loved and desired,” Ilia’s mother once said. Her mother meant that she doesn’t have to be loud and stylish to be noticed, but inner strength and intellectual ability screams louder than anything. I love that she shares a point of view from an Afro-Latina.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Roach
startalkradio.net

Cosmic Queries – Animal Outlaws with Mary Roach

About This Episode — What happens when nature commits a crime? On this episode, Neil deGrasse Tyson and comic co-host Paul Mecurio discuss law-breaking animals with Mary Roach and her new bookFuzz: When Nature Breaks The Law. Can we hack nature?. What animals in nature would break laws if they...
ANIMALS
KATU.com

"Pet Nation" Explores How Companion Animals Are Transforming Our Lives

In the last 20 years pets have gone from the backyard to sleeping on our beds, then showing up in every corner of America. Since 1998 the pet population in the U.S. has almost doubled -- about two-thirds of the country now owns a pet. No longer left to wander the neighborhood, dogs and cats eat special food, get individualized medical attention, and even fly first-class! Mark Cushing, author of "Pet Nation: The Inside Story of How Companion Animals Are Transforming Our Homes, Culture, and Economy," joined us to share the story of this seismic shift and the economic, media, legal, political, and social dramas springing from this cultural transformation.
PETS
thecharlottepost.com

Kindness is a superpower in 'Jaylen,' a new children’s book

Wingate University alumni Danny Blue (left) and Tim Myers are author and illustrator, respectively, of “Jaylen, the Joyous Black Boy.”. “Jaylen, the Joyous Black Boy” is not only the title of his new children’s book, but also the kid Danny Blue says he would be if he could hop back in time.
WINGATE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reindeer Games#Wild Animals#The U S Navy#Bookshop Org
Anchorage Daily News

New book on the Franklin Expedition focuses on a great but underappreciated explorer

Icebound in the Arctic: The mystery of Captain Francis Crozier and the Franklin Expedition. It’s not easy playing second banana. One can be remarkably skilled, dependable in a crisis, and play an instrumental role in the success (or failure) of an endeavor, yet be largely forgotten as the marquee names hog the limelight. Such is the case of Francis Crozier. Placed in command of the Terror and thus second-in-command on the ill-fated Franklin Expedition, he was one of the British Empire’s most accomplished polar explorers, even if he stood in the shadows of others, mostly because, on his most notable expeditions, he was second-in-command.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WKYT 27

Whitesburg native publishes children’s book about living through the pandemic

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Traci Sexton is a Whitesburg native living in Texas and now a published author. Sexton published her new book Penny and the Pandemic back in May. The book is told through diary entries from the eyes of a third grader living through the year of 2020. Sexton is a second grade teacher and got the idea for the book when thinking about her students and kids. The character Penny is based off of her daughter, who was in third grade at the time.
WHITESBURG, KY
republic-online.com

Book and festival highlight pioneer women’s lives

This is another opportunity to learn about Kansas women’s lives as they used to be. I am sharing this now because of a special event this weekend. That’s the Osawatomie Freedom Festival, a two-day celebration of area history. Proceedings there will bring a certain story to life. Joanna L. Stratton’s...
OSAWATOMIE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Anniston Star

Book review: Corrupt characters explore right versus wrong in new thriller

Ghosts still haunt each of the characters in “When Ghosts Come Home,” the latest novel from Wiley Cash. Cash’s book is about the difficulty deciding what’s right and what’s wrong. It’s about a world that is just and a world that, at the same time, is not. It’s also very much about the journey to find “home.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheBriefly

The "An Animal-Focused Book Store?" Edition

Mostly cloudy throughout the day. • We're one week into the school year and the city is already changing its Covid-19 policies. Unvaccinated students who are masked and follow the social distancing guidelines of three feet will no longer have to quarantine if they are a close contact of a positive student and unvaccinated students will be tested weekly instead of bi-weekly. So far 592 students and 384 staff tested positive which resulted in the closure of 445 full and 326 partial classroom closures. (Amy Zimmer, Christina Veiga, and Alex Zimmerman for Chalkbeat)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dyersvillecommercial.com

Animals, ice cream and books

In the lexicon of a child, few phrases are capable of eliciting as much dread as “back to school.”. But area children made an exception to that rule, Sept. 18 as they gathered by the droves to attend the James Kennedy Library’s Back to School Celebration at Dyersville Commercial Club Park.
DYERSVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy