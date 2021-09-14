CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two ‘US tourists’, 25 and 35, die after falling while ‘psycho bouldering’ up Majorca cliff face’

By Imogen Braddick
The US Sun
8 days ago
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Phs8K_0bvaIrnI00

TWO US holidaymakers have reportedly died after falling from a cliff while "psycho bouldering" in Majorca.

The bodies of the two men, said to be aged between 25 and 30, were pulled from the sea on Tuesday afternoon after plunging from the rock face, according to local reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bVaWN_0bvaIrnI00
Local reports said the victims were British Credit: SOLARPIX.COM

Multiple media outlets in Majorca had initially reported they were British.

A member of the public spotted a body floating in the sea between Portocolom and Cala Mitjana and alerted the emergency services, Diario de Mallorca reports.

The Civil Guard said two bodies were recovered.

Police are understood to have found one of the men in a cave close to the spot where the pair plunged into the sea.

The men, described as English-speaking, had reportedly been practicing a dangerous type of rock climbing known on the island as "psicobloc", which translates to "psycho bouldering" or "deep-water soloing".

It is typically done on sea cliffs at high tide and the climbers rely on the water at the bottom of the cliff to protect against injury if they fall.

A dinghy is often is kept in the water at the base of cliff to rescue any climbers who fall into the sea.

Local reports said the victims were British, but the nationalities of the two men has not yet been confirmed by the cops.

Miguel Chicon, head of the Balearic Maritime Rescue Centre in Palma, said a witness raised the alarm at midday.

He said: "It may well have been they were climbers practicing what's known here as psicobloc because of the type of footwear they had on but that is not something I can confirm at this stage."

Chicon said one of the bodies was recovered by a boat belonging a local diving firm and the other with the help of the coastguards.

"CPR was done on both men, but there was nothing that could be done to save their lives and they were pronounced dead at the scene," he said.

Initial reports suggested a third man was injured and a fourth was missing, but authorities confirmed only two people plunged into the sea, Ultima Hora reports.

The Civil Guard said an investigation has been launched into the tragic deaths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n8Ca8_0bvaIrnI00
The men had been practicing a dangerous type of climbing known as 'psycho bouldering' Credit: Google Maps

