MLB umpire Junior Valentine hit in head by Edmundo Sosa throw
A game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets on Monday saw a scary moment unfold, but thankfully with no apparent injury. On a ground ball from Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar, Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa made a throw to first base that was so errant it hit first base umpire Junior Valentine square in the head. Valentine, who would have been looking at first base and not the ball, immediately went down upon impact.wmleader.com
Comments / 0