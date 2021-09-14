CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB umpire Junior Valentine hit in head by Edmundo Sosa throw

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 9 days ago

A game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets on Monday saw a scary moment unfold, but thankfully with no apparent injury. On a ground ball from Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar, Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa made a throw to first base that was so errant it hit first base umpire Junior Valentine square in the head. Valentine, who would have been looking at first base and not the ball, immediately went down upon impact.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

What is Edmundo Sosa’s future with the St. Louis Cardinals?

Edmundo Sosa has played himself into the starting shortstop role during the second half of the season. But what is his future with the St. Louis Cardinals?. Edmundo Sosa would be a cost efficient option for the Cardinals. After all, he is not arbitration eligible until 2024 and a free agent until 2027.
MLB
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting Thursday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sosa is taking a seat while Paul DeJong starts at shortstop and hits seventh. numberFire’s models project DeJong for 8.8 FanDuel points and he...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Here’s The Worst Throw Of The MLB Season

In terms of errant baseball throws, it doesn’t get much more off-target than the one by St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa on Monday night. New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar led off the bottom of the second inning with a ground ball up the middle. Sosa ranged to his left and gobbled it up before spinning and firing toward first.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa batting seventh on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Edmundo Sosa is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sosa will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch White and the Dodgers. Paul DeJong returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sosa for 6.8 FanDuel points...
MLB
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa (wrist) starting Monday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Edmundo Sosa (wrist) is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Rich Hill and the New York Mets. Sosa was held out of the previous four lineups due to wrist pain, but he participated off the bench on Sunday and is now back in the starting nine. Sosa is replacing Paul DeJong at shortstop and hitting seventh. Prior to the injury, Sosa began the month by batting 8-for-22 (.364) in seven games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Umpire stays in game after being nailed in face by throw from Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa

A scary moment went down in the third inning of Monday night's Cardinals-Mets game at Citi Field. Leading off the inning, Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar hit a ground ball to Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa, who ranged to his left and made an off-balance throw coming out of a spin move that sailed well wide of Paul Goldschmidt's outstretched glove and struck first base umpire Junior Valentine on the right side of his face in the area of his cheek. Here's a look:
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals shortstop drills umpire in the face with errant spinning throw (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa tried to make the play of the season, and instead made an umpire’s life flash before his eyes. The Cardinals remain in the NL Wild Card race, meaning every game is pivot towards their playoffs chase. Yet, what Sosa chose to attempt against the New York Mets — a spinning throw from the shortstop position that would make Derek Jeter jealous — was not realistic.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Pillar
Person
Edmundo Sosa
FanSided

Manny Ramirez calls out Derek Jeter in long list of MLB ‘injustices’

Former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Manny Ramirez rattled off a bunch of MLB “injustices.”. Throughout the 2021 MLB season, the competition for the AL MVP award has been between two players — Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It will certainly make for a contentious debate and not everyone will be satisfied with the end result. Former MLB outfielder Manny Ramirez knows it.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpire#The St Louis Cardinals
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera changes jersey number

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera is Detroit’s nominee for the annual Roberto Clemente Award, which is given to the player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”. And to that end, Cabrera will be wearing a...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier causes controversy with this grab

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier created a brief and what both sides say is a now-resolved controversy by picking up a Blue Jays pitching data card at home plate Monday and not giving it back. The card, which contains info on how Toronto pitchers should best pitch Tampa...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Seattle Mariners 2021 Wild Card Chase Breakdown, Pt. 1

As of this morning, the Seattle Mariners find themselves heading home after a six-game road trip that saw them sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks before dropping a tough series to the Houston Astros. Winning 4 of 6 in this stretch was probably the realistic expectation for this group, but losing the...
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy