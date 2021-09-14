CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Rare 1955 Corvette prototype could break auction record

By John Redfern
motoringresearch.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn important piece of Chevrolet Corvette history is up for sale on the Bring a Trailer auction website. The 1955 car is one of the first prototypes built to evaluate a three-speed manual transmission. Along with a unique backstory, the classic Corvette is presented in stunning condition – and will...

www.motoringresearch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Ford Falcon GT Sells For $1.8 Million

There’s more to this story than just a lot of cash changing hands…. Australian muscle cars just keep selling for more and more lately, with the latest example being this immaculate 1972 Ford XA Falcon GTHO Phase IV. As 1 of 4 made, it’s one rare bird, plus it’s the only one of that small group which is road-legal, a fact which helped it net a shocking $1.8 million. Some are claiming this sale sets a new record in Australia for an Australian-made road-going car, although that’s being debated (more on that later).
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Horror: C6 Corvette Falls Off Lift

Ford Mustangs crash into power poles. Dodge muscle cars get stolen and run from the cops. And Chevy Corvettes seemingly don’t balance on car lifts. We’ve seen that last one before, only it was with a mid-engine C8, so people explained that horrendous accident away by saying the tech didn’t use the correct position for the lift, creating an imbalance. This time around it was with a front-engine C6 Corvette, but the results are every bit as horrific.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
fordauthority.com

One Family Owned 1937 Ford Pickup Up For Auction

Generally, when we stumble across one-owner vehicles for sale, they’re not terribly old. Sure, there are a handful of original owner cars and trucks out there from the 1980s or even earlier, but most certainly not many from the 1930s. However, this 1937 Ford pickup is indeed a real-deal one-family-owned vehicle that has never been offered up for sale before. Until now, that is, because this classic pickup is going up for grabs at F&E Collector Auto Auctions‘ upcoming sale in Great Bend, Kansas, where the truck has resided its entire life.
BUYING CARS
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Autoblog

Junkyard Gem: 1985 Ford Mustang GT

When you visit a big American self-service car graveyard these days, you'll find plenty of Ford Mustangs. Nearly all of those cars will be the 1994-2004 SN95s, with a few fifth-generation Mustangs plus a surprising number of 1974-1978 Mustang IIs. Pre-1974 Mustangs are exceedingly rare in the big, high-inventory-turnover yards nowadays, of course (though I do find one now and then), but the real surprise is how tough it is to find reasonably intact Fox Mustangs in such places. The Fox sold from the 1979 through 1993 model years and more than 2.5 million were built, but they remain very popular with enthusiasts and mostly get spared a date with The Crusher. Still, discarded Foxes appear from time to time; last month, I spotted a clean '86 Mustang LX with the 2.3-liter Pinto engine at a yard just north of downtown Denver, and that very same yard had today's Junkyard Gem a few rows away.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Rare Muscle Cars That Get Overlooked

We've all heard of the 1970 Hemi 'Cuda and big-block Chevelle SS. Those are the go-to images when bench racing the rare muscle car. As a result, prices are tipping $100,000 for clean, original versions. If you can't afford that, don't worry; there are other rare muscle cars that are more unique than some of those old standards. With atypical bodies and muscle car hardware underneath, these machines are worth finding and restoring.
CARS
Motorious

V10 Viper Powered 1969 Dodge Charger R/T Is A Serious Machine

We all wish we could drive around in a massive V8 Mopar monster, however, they are typically very hard to find. Along with the fact that they rarely ever get sold in good condition, when they are in good condition they often come with a hefty price tag. While we can't say much for the price, you’ll have to contact the owner for that, the condition of this Charger is perfect. Everyone remembers the Mopar focus on performance from the 60s and 70s. However, this car takes the classic styling of old Mopar and couples it with the blistering performance that we all know Dodge for today.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Ultra Low-Mile 1969 Chevy Nova SS L-78 For Sale: Video

The Chevy Nova began life as the Chevy II for the 1962 model year, a small, basic economy car competitor for the Ford Falcon. The Nova moniker was among the finalists for the car’s name, but lost out as it did not start with the letter “C.” The Nova name was applied to top of the line Chevy IIs.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Chevrolet Corvette#Corvettes#Prototypes#Powerglide#Californian#Firestone Deluxe Champion#Bring A Trailer
Motorious

Rare Pontiac Trans Am ‘Strike Car’ Found In Texas

This shows the insane rarity of one of America’s favorite pony cars from 1972. The late 1960s and early 1970s were one of the greatest eras for the American performance car market, especially for the muscle and pony car markets. This was kicked off in late 1964 by the, now famous, Ford Mustang. After two years of dominating the domestic playground with burning rubber and a fleet of mustang enthusiasts on its side, Gm had had enough. It was time for a change, it was time for a monster. This led to the birth of the Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird.
TEXAS STATE
Motorious

Low Mileage 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Is A Time Capsule

You’ll have a hard time finding a 1978 Trans Am this good for sale anytime soon!. While 1978 was actually the 8th year of the second generation Pontiac Trans Am, but it was better known as being the second of only two year faces of the Trans Am that was one of the most recognizable body styles of all time. Thanks to the release of Smokey and the Bandit in 1977, the 1977 and 1978 body style in the second generation is one of the most highly sought-after f-bodies ever made. Examples like this stunning 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is a perfect embodiment of that iconic style.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

1967 Chevy Chevelle SS Hot Rod Heading To Auction

The Chevy Chevelle debuted in 1964 as Chevrolet Division’s version of the General Motors A-Body. The name Chevelle was taken either from a female Hebrew or French (the jury is still out) name meaning and “bold and beautiful.”. For the 1966 model year, the Chevy Chevelle received a clean-sheet restyling,...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motorious

1971 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler Is A Rare Find

This is an excellent Mercury for your collection. The Mercury devision of Ford produced and marketed the Mercury Cyclone from 1964 through to 1971. It was rolled out as a performance orientated version of the Mercury Comet, and quickly became its own nameplate. The Cyclone was positioned between the Cougar pony card and the full-size Marquis/Marauder models. While the Cougar definitely casted a shadow on the Cyclone, it still proves to be popular with collectors today. Examples like this 1971 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler are great to add to your Mercury collection.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1955 Chevy Bel Air Is A Perfect Classic

Chevrolet changed the course of history in 1955 and revamped their brand with the introduction of the newly redesigned Bel Air. It featured an all new, almost futuristic look that had the ability to make the average American feel as though they were driving a much more expensive Cadillac. Available as a hardtop, convertible, or Nomad wagon the new Chevrolet was truly a car for everyone. So much so that Chevy ended up garnering a whopping 44-percent of the low-priced market segment.
CARS
Motorious

Recently Purchased Barn Find Car Collection Explored

Classic car collection has many interesting pieces. One of the main pillars of American car culture is the acquisition and restoration of timeless classics and relics of the first muscle car revolution. It's easy to look at the past and view the older models through a comparative lens against today's modern muscle car and wonder what all of the hype is about. However, a vehicle is about more than just what's under the hood. It's the history that these cars hold, it's the passion that they represent, it's the feeling of being a kid again behind the wheel of your dad's old muscle car asking about the different gauges and what they did. There is something beautifully tactile about these legends and the love that they bring with them.
CARS
CNET

Corvette buyers cost the 2022 C8 3 mpg highway, report says

The Chevrolet Corvette is a relatively lightweight sports car, as modern sports cars go. That, coupled with a torquey and under-stressed engine makes for a surprisingly fuel-efficient vehicle, as many Corvette fans will likely tell you. Unfortunately, that efficiency is taking a dip, at least on the highway, according to a report published Thursday by Autoblog.
CARS
Motorious

Iowa Family Auctioning Classic Cars This Weekend

There are some fantastic rides going to new owners…. Attention classic car collectors who can get to Iowa this Saturday: a large group of vehicles will be auctioned off in Williams. The Hemken Classic Collection was amassed by Daryl Hemken over the course of decades. Now, all the amazing American and European classic cars will be going to new homes, and it’s for a good cause.
IOWA STATE
gmauthority.com

Flame Red 1965 Buick Wildcat Convertible For Sale

The Buick Wildcat debuted for the 1962 model year as part of the Invicta lineup, utilizing the longer two-door sport coupe body powered by the 325-horsepower 401 Nailhead V8, aka the Wildcat 445 (so named for producing 445 pound-feet of torque). The Wildcat featured taillights from the Buick Electra 225, special exterior trim, bucket seats with a center console, and a wild cat emblem on the C-pillars.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

‘Vantastique’ Rendering Is A Rad Chevy Van With Six-Wheel Drive

A digital rendering artist on Instagram has shared a new illustration they completed of a custom Chevy van with monster truck suspension and six-wheel drive. This wild-looking custom creation, which is referred to by the creator as the ‘Vantastique’, appears to be based on the design of a mid-1980s Chevy Vandura. According to the artist, the design for this six-wheel-drive monster van was originally created by a friend of theirs as a community mod for the RVGL game, which itself is a fan-made port of the classic 1999 arcade racer Re-Volt. The artist re-created the design with 3D rendering software, giving it a much more detailed and realistic look than it would have in a 1990s PC game.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy