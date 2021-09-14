CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zion Williamson’s New Teammate Doesn’t Believe Departure Rumors

By JD King
dukebasketballreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomas Satoransky, who spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bulls, is now with the New Orleans Pelicans after a trade in August and he’s making waves already. He told a publication back home in the Czech Republic this about the rumors that Zion Williamson would like to get out of New Orleans when his rookie contract allows it: “I have a feeling that some American media which cover the NBA want to break up teams and create fake stories so that something’s happening. This one’s dissatisified. This one wants to leave. Most of the time, the truth is elsewhere or in the middle.

www.dukebasketballreport.com

