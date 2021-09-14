Dogs run free at waterpark's Dog Day

The dog days of summer may be soon over, but dogs in Mount Pleasant had a chance to soak up the sun at Splash Island Waterpark on a warm September morning. While there were no dogs spotted sliding down the waterslides, they did swim, play tug of war with foam footballs and ran through the fountains. From dachshunds to Great Danes, they zipped from one pool to the next through the crowd of dog owners, occasionally bumping into those in their path.