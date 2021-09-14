CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee Dittrich running for Town Council seat

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Dittrich recently announced his candidacy for Mount Pleasant Town Council. He is a retired police lieutenant with 23 years of service in New York (NYPD and Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police) with a specialty in emergency management. His final two years of his law enforcement career was as a police...

www.postandcourier.com

blufftontoday.com

Ginn takes open Varnville Town Council seat in Sept. 14 Special Election

Nicholas "Nick" Ginn has taken the open seat on the Varnville Town Council during last week's Sept. 14 Special Election. Ginn defeated Doris Sheffield 92-52 in unofficial election results. "I thank each one of you that casted your vote and elected me as your newest Varnville Town Council member," Ginn...
VARNVILLE, SC
CBS Baltimore

Group Of Parents Protest School Mask Mandate Outside Of County Council Meeting In Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The debate over making up in schools continues after a statewide mask mandate was approved by a General Assembly Committee last week — requiring masks be worn in all public schools by students, employees and visitors. But in Harford County, one group of parents is still upset and they’re protesting. “Parents are having problems with the whole mask mandate,” said Benjamin Heiser, Uniting Harford County. Harford County parents saying no to the state-wide mask mandate and are now bringing their concerns to the County Council. “I’m hoping they’ll be energized enough to take the state on,” said Heiser. A week ago, the school board announced their meeting will be virtual-only after dozens of parents protested outside of a school board meeting in August, disrupting the meeting. Now parents are hoping the Harford county council will listen. “Unfortunately our county councilmen they have to listen to what we would normally tell the school board however the school board is virtual and you can’t really say anything,” said Heiser.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Coeur d'Alene Press

Flowers to run for Post Falls City Council Seat 4

Bob Flowers announces his campaign for Post Falls City Council Seat 4. “I am entering this race to help slow down the uncontrolled and unplanned growth in the city of Post Falls,” Flowers said. “I believe that controlled growth is much preferred over the urban sprawl that Post Falls is experiencing today.”
POST FALLS, ID
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Tracy Craig seeks City Council seat

Publisher’s Note: As we do ahead of each local election, KDM gives candidates the opportunity to present information about themselves directly to our print and digital readers. We reserve the right to edit for length, style and clarity. Candidate: Tracy Craig. Office: Kodiak City Council. Occupation: Providence Specialty Clinic front...
KODIAK, AK
Boston Herald

Recount requested for Boston City Council seat

A candidate for the Roxbury-based District 7 city council seat wants a recount. Angie Camacho, a community activist who preliminary results had as finishing 28 votes outside of advancing through to the general election, says she’s going to seek the second look. “After prayerful consideration, I have decided to move...
BOSTON, MA
click orlando

4 city council seats up for grabs in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Four Ocala city council seats are up for grabs in Tuesday’s election. The polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m. Here’s what voters need to know before casting their vote:. District 1. Brent Malever and Barry Mansfield are running for the District...
OCALA, FL
qu.edu

A Talk with the Hamden Town Council

Talking with a number of Hamden Town Council members about local politics. If you have any questions, contact Quinnipiac University Democrats: jlopez3801@gmail.com. Quinnipiac Today is your source for what's happening throughout #BobcatNation. Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to be among the first to know about news, events and members of our Bobcat family who are making a positive difference in our world.
HAMDEN, CT
Westerly Sun

Town Council has eye on Lacey as interim town manager

WESTERLY — If appointed to serve as interim town manager by the Town Council, Police Chief Shawn Lacey says he will use the time with a potential eye toward a permanent switch of jobs. The council, during a meeting scheduled for Monday, is expected to consider appointing Lacey to serve...
WESTERLY, RI
inkfreenews.com

Reynolds To Fill Winona Lake Council Seat

WINONA LAKE — Austin Reynolds is the newest member of the Winona Lake Town Council. Reynolds, 27, was chosen by a GOP caucus vote on Friday, Sept. 17, at Winona Lake Town Hall to serve Ward 1 on the council. Reynolds wasn’t physically present for the vote, having a family commitment already scheduled.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Cindy Kaiser Files To Fill Tom Hoover’s Seat On Syracuse Town Council

SYRACUSE — Cindy Kaiser, a long-time Syracuse resident, has filed to fill the District 3 position on the Syracuse Town Council recently vacated by Tom Hoover. Hoover recently resigned from the Syracuse Town Council since he moved into a new home just outside the Syracuse Town limits. A caucus is...
SYRACUSE, IN
kicdam.com

Jaqueline Johnson Running For City Council

Spencer, IA (KICD)– As we first reported this morning, there are four candidates for the Spencer’s At-Large council seat in November’s election. Jacqueline Johnson tells us she wants the entire community working to grow the population through more employment opportunities. Johnson says as a transplant, she can already appreciate the...
SPENCER, IA
eastidahonews.com

Six running to fill two seats in Malad City Council

MALAD CITY — Residents of Malad will have two city council seats to fill come November. At least one of those seats will be filled by a new council member, as Larry Knudsen is not running for reelection. Incumbent Larry Thomas, on the other hand, is running again. Tyrell C....
MALAD CITY, ID
Mount Airy News

Zalescik appointed to open council seat

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners has decided on a new member to fill a board vacancy. Joe Zalescik was appointed during a meeting Thursday night to its at-large seat in a 3-1 vote by the present members who were choosing from a field of five applicants. Commissioners Steve Yokeley,...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
floridapolitics.com

Matt Schellenberg latest big name to run for Tommy Hazouri’s old Jacksonville City Council seat

Schellenberg was a two-term City Councilman. A Republican with a history of success with voters filed Friday to run for a recently vacated Jacksonville City Council seat. Matt Schellenberg, who served two terms representing portions of Jacksonville’s Southside, including Mandarin, on the Council between 2011 and 2019, is running for the At-Large Group 3 seat.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
nwnews.com

Randolph challenges Harris for city council seat

Two candidates, both concerned about a new transfer station and community connectedness, are vying for position 7 on the Woodinville City Council. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 2. James Randolph is making his first run for council against the current Mayor Gary Harris. Harris joined the Woodinville City Council...
WOODINVILLE, WA

