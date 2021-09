Call it a personal bias, but there's nothing quite like restocking and refreshing your wardrobe. To be clear, this doesn't simply mean buying a new pair of jeans or copping a new T-shirt — the pursuit of a better, up-to-date closet includes any kind of gear you wear for any type of occasion. New running sneakers to shave minutes off your latest mile time? Count it. A refined set of rain gear for your next hiking trip? We know that it's just as important as buying a new office-ready dress shirt or sweater for your next night out. Take a look at some of the new apparel drops we're excited about (on top of some other key gear).

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO