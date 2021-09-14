CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Five: Winston Enters Saints’ Franchise History

By JR Ella
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Saints numbers that will make you want to give your friends a high five after week one’s 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers. 4 - Welcome to the Club, Jameis. In the history of the Saints’ franchise, only four quarterbacks have thrown for at least five touchdowns in a single game. The fourth is none other than Jameis Winston. Sunday in his regular season début as the Saints’ starting quarterback, Winston threw touchdowns passes to Alvin Kamara (1), Juwan Johnson (2), Chris Hogan (1) and Deonte Harris (1). The other three guys to do it in a Saints’ uniform are obviously Drew Brees who performed the feat a mind-numbing 10 times, including a seven-touchdown game against the New York Giants back in 2015. Aaron Brooks did it once, throwing 5 touchdowns against the same poor Giants in 2003. Finally, Billy Kilmer threw six touchdowns in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in 1969.

