Ranking the Roster: The Thanasis Antetokounmpo Hype Train Stops At 12

A party has to end sometime, and this time around is the end of Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s membership in the yet-to-be eliminated section of the Milwaukee Bucks roster. Originally drafted by the New York Knicks in 2014, Thanasis’ NBA career might have gone unnoticed, as he spent more years outside the NBA (three) than games he logged in the league (two). But after some success in Europe, Thanasis’ familial ties to another Milwaukee Buck brought him into the fold in 2019, in the form of a two-year minimum level contract. In fairness, he was able to exist on an NBA court, and his competence combined with the nepotism we’ve grown to love brings about an encore, extending Thanasis’ tenure in Milwaukee for a third year (with a player option next season!).