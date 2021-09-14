CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ranking the Roster: The Thanasis Antetokounmpo Hype Train Stops At 12

By Mitchell Maurer
Brew Hoop
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA party has to end sometime, and this time around is the end of Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s membership in the yet-to-be eliminated section of the Milwaukee Bucks roster. Originally drafted by the New York Knicks in 2014, Thanasis’ NBA career might have gone unnoticed, as he spent more years outside the NBA (three) than games he logged in the league (two). But after some success in Europe, Thanasis’ familial ties to another Milwaukee Buck brought him into the fold in 2019, in the form of a two-year minimum level contract. In fairness, he was able to exist on an NBA court, and his competence combined with the nepotism we’ve grown to love brings about an encore, extending Thanasis’ tenure in Milwaukee for a third year (with a player option next season!).

www.brewhoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Rodney Hood
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Semi Ojeleye
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#Kings
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN’s NBA Announcement

ESPN will have a new program and new talent to cover the NBA this coming year. NBA Today will be replacing The Jump, with Malika Andrews as the host alongside a stacked cast of NBA analysts. Andrews, who recently appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 ranking in the sports industry,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has had a rough few months. After a total offensive implosion during the Philadelphia 76ers series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, he has reportedly requested a trade, though so far the Sixers have not found a match. Philly would likely consider a number of deals for Simmons, but...
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 Unhappy Stars the Warriors Need to Trade For

The Golden State Warriors see this upcoming 2021-22 season as the year they could finally compete again for an NBA Championship following a 5-year dominance from 2015 to 2019. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have proven in the past that they are capable of leading a squad to the top of the mountain. But with all three of them going up there in age, and Thompson, in particular, coming off two of the most catastrophic injuries in the game, doing so may prove to be difficult, especially with the competition getting stronger.
NBA
AllPacers

This Former NBA Player Hasn't Been In The NBA For 4 Seasons, But Will Be Paid More Money By The Pacers Next Season Than The New York Knicks Will Pay Immanuel Quickley

The Indiana Pacers have not had Monta Ellis play for them since the 2016-17 NBA season. Ellis played two seasons in Indiana and was a solid player for them, but they have been paying him not to play for them for the last four years, and next season will be the last year that they have to pay him.
NBA
AllPacers

Lance Stephenson Return? After Working Out For The Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers And Washington Wizards, One Report Says The Pacers Could Bring Him Back

On Thursday, Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network reported that the Indiana Pacers have considered bringing back Lance Stephenson. The Tweet from Massey can be seen in a post that is embedded below. Massey notes that the "first step to adding a new player" is applying for the NBA's Disabled...
NBA
AllRaptors

Chicago Bulls Continue Signing Former Raptors Players

The Chicago Bulls are continuing to build the alt-Toronto Raptors this summer. With DeMar DeRozan already under contract, the Bulls went out and have reportedly signed Stanley Johnson, Matt Thomas, and former Raptors 905er Alize Johnson to contracts, according to multiple reports. DeRozan is, of course, the biggest addition of...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy