CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Analyzing Post-Ball State Reactions For Penn State Football

By Staff
Onward State
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State football returned to Beaver Stadium Saturday, and James Franklin’s squad celebrated accordingly by dispatching Ball State 44-13. Entering the White Out against No. 22 Auburn, the Nittany Lions sit at No. 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll with a 2-0 record to boot. Despite the early success, there’s plenty to talk about when it comes to this Penn State team. Let’s fire up the hot take machine and consider some popular talking points circulating around the Nittany Lions this week.

onwardstate.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH.com

Clifford leads No. 11 Penn State over Ball State 44-13

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — When Penn State hired Mike Yurcich to be its new offensive coordinator, the team’s backs and receivers were ecstatic. They knew there likely would be a lot of opportunities for all of them to make plays. The No. 11 Nittany Lions’ 44-13 win against Ball State on Saturday was the showcase they had in mind.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
AllPennState

Penn State-Ball State Prediction: Is This a Trap?

Penn State players back-handspringed their way out of Camp Randall Stadium following a 16-10 win over Wisconsin and aren't far from entertaining Auburn on a Whiteout night at Beaver Stadium. In between, the No. 11 Nittany Lions host Ball State in a game that appeared more compelling before Week 1....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Centre Daily

Here are 5 takeaways from Penn State football’s 44-13 victory over Ball State

Penn State (2-0, 1-0) defeated Ball State (1-1) in convincing fashion in its first home game of the season by a score of 44-13. The defense flew around and generated two turnovers on the game and a sack. The offense moved efficiently ending with 493 total yards. The No. 12 ranked Nittany Lions now look to take on Auburn in their White Out game next Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
inquirer.com

Penn State rolls over MAC champ Ball State, 44-13

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jesse Luketa’s one-handed-interception return for a touchdown highlighted a strong defensive showing for No. 11 Penn State as it took down Ball State, 44-13 on Saturday to move to 2-0 in front of a near-sellout crowd at Beaver Stadium. Penn State allowed only one touchdown late...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Live Updates: Penn State 44, Ball State 13 - FINAL

Penn State improved to 2-0 on Saturday with a 44-13 win over Ball State. Review the biggest moments from Beaver Stadium below!. Penn State 44, Ball State 13 - 4th Quarter (2:10) The Nittany Lions have emptied the bench late, providing an opportunity for backup quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson to throw...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Onward State

No. 11 Penn State Dominates Ball State In 44-13 Win

No. 11 Penn State football (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) dominated Ball State (1-1) in its home opener Saturday, beating the Cardinals 44-13 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions came out firing offensively, immediately jumping out to a 14-0 lead within the first 10 minutes of the game. Penn State’s defense continued to play stellar football as well, which helped contribute to an impressive all-around performance from James Franklin’s squad.
PENN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
Person
Sean Clifford
Reading Eagle

Penn State dismantles Ball State in front of near-capacity crowd

STATE COLLEGE >> Penn State’s home opener Saturday at Beaver Stadium won’t be one that will be remembered in many years. Except by Jesse Luketa, Ta’Quan Roberson and the 105,323 fans who saw their first game in person in at least 21 months. Luketa returned his first career interception for...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
roarlionsroar.com

Penn State Receiving Chart (Ball State):

Welcome to the Penn State receiving chart. Every week we'll show you what happened when each receiver was targeted in the most recent game. There may be a few differences here and there from the stat lines you see on ESPN, Sports Reference, or elsewhere, but I'll try to make sure to explain each of those differences below.
FOOTBALL
Onward State

Sean Clifford, Penn State Football Proving 2020 Struggles Were An Anomaly

In case there was still any doubt, No. 10 Penn State football is a damn good football team. With the electric White Out victory over No. 22 Auburn Saturday night, the Nittany Lions now sit at 3-0 and possess one of the top early-season resumes in the nation. After 2020’s struggles, such undisputed success out of the gate wasn’t necessarily the expectation for many.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#Ball State#College Football#Villanova#American Football#Ap#Penn State#The Nittany Lions#Cardinals
Onward State

No. 10 Penn State Outlasts No. 22 Auburn 28-20

No. 10 Penn State football (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) won its third straight game to open the season Saturday night, beating No. 22 Auburn (2-1) 28-20 in the White Out at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions fell behind 3-0 early on, but they were able to get it going thanks...
PENN, PA
Onward State

Penn State’s Offense Unveils Razzle-Dazzle In Win Over Auburn

Penn State beat Auburn 28-20 in its White Out game Saturday night behind some newfound creativity from Mike Yurcich’s offense. Yurcich busted open the playbook on a number of occasions throughout the game, which certainly caught Auburn’s defense off guard. The first trick play was courtesy of Jahan Dotson. Clifford...
AUBURN, PA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy