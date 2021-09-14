Evander Holyfield’s Failed Return Proves Boxing Is In A Dark Place

Evander Holyfield’s Return Shows Boxing Has Fallen To An All-Time Low. More recently fighters are continuing their careers as fossils well beyond their prime years. In some cases such as eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao, they are successfull. However, this is not always the case. Hall of Fame inductee Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield (44-10-2, 29ko), at the age, 58-years-old returned after a ten year retirement against former MMA champion Vitor Belfort on September 11. The results were the saddest reality check for everyone as the Real Deal suffered a humiliating first-round stoppage.