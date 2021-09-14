CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Evander Holyfield’s Failed Return Proves Boxing Is In A Dark Place

By Garrisson Bland
3kingsboxing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvander Holyfield’s Return Shows Boxing Has Fallen To An All-Time Low. More recently fighters are continuing their careers as fossils well beyond their prime years. In some cases such as eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao, they are successfull. However, this is not always the case. Hall of Fame inductee Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield (44-10-2, 29ko), at the age, 58-years-old returned after a ten year retirement against former MMA champion Vitor Belfort on September 11. The results were the saddest reality check for everyone as the Real Deal suffered a humiliating first-round stoppage.

3kingsboxing.com

Comments / 1

Related
reviewjournal.com

Alvarez, Plant come to blows Tuesday before press conference

Turns out Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant don’t need boxing gloves or a ring to fight. They came to blows Tuesday in Los Angeles before the first press conference promoting their Nov. 6 bout at MGM Grand Garden for the undisputed super middleweight championship. The two faced off in front...
COMBAT SPORTS
3kingsboxing.com

Caleb Plant Shows Proof He Landed On Canelo Alvarez; “Missed My Ass”

Caleb Plant responds to fans on social media that said he was too slow. The entire boxing world got turned upside down after witnessing the scuffle during the press conference between unified super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (56-1-2, 38ko) and IBF champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant 21-0, 12ko). Afterward, Plant took to social media with proof he laid hands on Alvarez in the build-up to the undisputed showdown.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Terence Crawford
Person
David Haye
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Gennady Golovkin
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Shawn Porter
Person
Evander Holyfield
Outsider.com

Mike Tyson Settles Debate on Who Won Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley Fight

The buzz-worthy fight night between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is now in the past. The Showtime feature got a large celebrity following as everyone shared their thoughts on who would be the winner in the ring. Millions of people streamed the fight from home.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Professional Boxing#Combat#Hall Of Fame#Mma#Motorola#Google#Golden Boy Promotions#Wbc
MMAmania.com

Evander Holyfield faces medical suspension after boxing Vitor Belfort

Evander Holyfield will have to take some time off before committing to any sort of combat sports future. Holyfield (44-10-2-1) suffered a quick first-round technical knockout (TKO) loss to Vitor Belfort (watch highlights) in an exhibition boxing match inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla on Sat., Sept. 11 airing on Triller pay-per-view (PPV). The fight was waved off just 1:49 into the fight. Holyfield had already been knocked down once and referee Sam Burgos quickly stopped the fight following a subsequent burst of punches by Belfort.
COMBAT SPORTS
Radar Online.com

Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Sued For $350,000 Over 2020 Mike Tyson Fight

Professional boxer Roy Jones Jr. is accused of refusing to pay up on commissions owed stemming from his bout with Mike Tyson. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a woman named Mercedes Ganon is suing Jones for breach of contract. Ganon claims in May 2020, Jones entered into an oral agreement with her and her partner to provide services for Jones relating to his scheduled fight with Tyson.
CARSON, CA
BoxingNews24.com

Caleb Plant: I’ll beat Canelo twice if he wants a rematch

By Dan Ambrose: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant says he’s ready to beat Canelo Alvarez in consecutive fights if he wants a rematch after he beats him on November 6th in their undisputed 168-lb championship in Las Vegas. IBF super middleweight champion Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) is confident that he’s going to...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

The Best Heavyweights Of All Time, Named And Ranked

Picking just 10 great heavyweights from 100+ years means some elite champions have to miss out. No place for Riddick Bowe, who had the tools but not the application, nor - controversially - his rival Evander Holyfield: the cruiserweight GOAT (but there are some legitimate question marks over the sculpted warrior’s rise in weight).
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

‘Unstoppable’ Nick Diaz declares he’s ‘more dangerous than ever’ coming into UFC 266

UFC 266 is coming up fast on Sept. 25, 2021, and with it comes the return of Nick Diaz. The elder Diaz brother hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva in 2015 — later changed to a “No Contest” after Silva tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). “The Spider” wasn’t the only one to fail a drug test. Diaz also tested positive for marijuana metabolites and had Nevada Athletic Commission throw the book at him, issuing a five-year suspension and $165,000 fine.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Reveals Lennox Lewis 2 and Boxing Heavyweight Champion

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is already back in training for another exhibition in the ring. Last November Tyson fought fellow boxing legend Roy Jones in a bout that ended in a draw but captured world attention. Tyson is now planning something even bigger. This December Tyson confirmed on the...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy