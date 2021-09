NEW YORK — When last the Cardinals visited Queens it took them 18 minutes to win one and then eight innings for them to find a way to win another. Back in June 2019, the Cardinals, a team still trying to find its gallop that season, too, rallied on the first night of the series only to have a rain storm arrive and the Mets resist putting the tarp on the field. The Mets were trying to finish the game before a delay took over, and instead the field became too mushy to play and forced the suspension immediately after the Cardinals uprising. The end of the first game was bumped to the next day, and Matt Carpenter told teammates: “We’re about to win this game in 20 minutes.”

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO