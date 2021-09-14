CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleeper Picks: Fortinet Championship

David Hearn could have a sneaky good week in California. (James Gilbert/Getty Images) David Hearn (+1200 for top 20) … The 42-year-old from Canada hasn’t qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs since 2016 but he cleared an important hurdle in the interim as it concerns his status for the rest of his life on the PGA TOUR. It was at Quail Hollow in the summer of 2018 when he survived his 150th career cut to qualify for Veteran Membership. He hasn’t needed it since but short of a burst of form, it will be coming in handy. He has three starts on a Minor Medical Extension to earn 213.051 FedExCup points for a promotion to the Major Medical category, but collecting 59.833 points would net conditional status. For the former at Silverado, he’d need no worse than at two-way T2, but a solo 13th would achieve the secondary objective. He placed T14 here last year with four sub-70s. For the week, he ranked T6 in fairways hit, T15 in greens in regulation, 10th in Strokes Gained: Putting and T1 in par-4 scoring.

