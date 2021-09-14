CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

PGA TOUR announces 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule

PGA Tour
 9 days ago

The PGA TOUR announced today the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2022 schedule, which features 26 tournaments across four countries and 18 different states. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR) PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The PGA TOUR announced today the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2022 schedule, which features 26 tournaments across four countries and 18 different states with the season culminating at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance in September.

www.pgatour.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
City
Country Club, FL
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
State
Louisiana State
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy