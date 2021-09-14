CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Boston police clerk pleads guilty to overtime fraud

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston Police Department clerk who according to authorities sometimes forged her supervisor’s signature to boost her overtime pay by nearly $30,000 over a two-year period has pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors said.

Marilyn Golisano, 68, pleaded guilty Monday to embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds and wire fraud, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

Golisano, who handled the overtime paperwork for her unit, submitted dozens of false and fraudulent overtime slips in 2017 and 2018, some of which included the forged signature of her supervisor, prosecutors allege.

Also, although Golisano’s work was done primarily on the computer, she never logged into the department’s computer system during many of the overtime shifts she claimed to have worked.

According to cellphone location records, during several overtime shifts that Golisano said she was working in downtown Boston, she was actually miles away, prosecutors said.

Under terms of a plea agreement, Golisano faces three months in prison at sentencing on Jan. 12 and will be required to pay full restitution, prosecutors said.

