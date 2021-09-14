CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scary Side Hustle: Get Paid $1300 To Watch 13 Horror Movies

By Kelly Cordes
 8 days ago
If there is ONE type of movie I don't particularly care to watch, it's horror. It depends on the type of horror movie it is of course, but anything to do with being possessed, or has a lot of unthinkable murderous scenes and I'm out. Those kind of movies give me nightmares. However, if someone paid me to watch a few scary movies, you could probably twist my arm. Well if you like watching horror movies, and are all in to make $1300, then this deal might be for you.

