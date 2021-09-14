I know a lot of fans are questioning Dabo's calling out of..

A player, but as an assistant little league baseball coach, I can tell you there is nothing wrong with this approach. It's not common, but there are some kids who respond better to this kind of motivation. In team sports, you have to tear kids down so you can rebuild them the way you know they need to be. For some kids all it takes is a stern look, others need a good scolding in the dugout, but some need a little more. And whether that little more is calling out a player on the field after a tough loss, doing it on the team Facebook page, or not giving the kid a trophy at the end of season team party, the result is the same. And that result is a soft kid, who let his teammates and coaches down, will have the foundation needed to be successful in life. And while he may have failed at sports, that foundation is a gift the coach is giving a kid that no one will ever be able to take away. As a fellow coach (and not some team dad clown coach in jeans and cleats, I have coached All Stars as well) I applaud Dabo for having the courage to do what needed to be done.