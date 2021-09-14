CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

I know a lot of fans are questioning Dabo's calling out of..

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

A player, but as an assistant little league baseball coach, I can tell you there is nothing wrong with this approach. It's not common, but there are some kids who respond better to this kind of motivation. In team sports, you have to tear kids down so you can rebuild them the way you know they need to be. For some kids all it takes is a stern look, others need a good scolding in the dugout, but some need a little more. And whether that little more is calling out a player on the field after a tough loss, doing it on the team Facebook page, or not giving the kid a trophy at the end of season team party, the result is the same. And that result is a soft kid, who let his teammates and coaches down, will have the foundation needed to be successful in life. And while he may have failed at sports, that foundation is a gift the coach is giving a kid that no one will ever be able to take away. As a fellow coach (and not some team dad clown coach in jeans and cleats, I have coached All Stars as well) I applaud Dabo for having the courage to do what needed to be done.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
tigernet.com

Dabo‘s excuses are getting old, especially this

I’m sorry folks, but I have never heard the coach of an elite football team use that type of language. They dictated the game to the opponents. I have felt this way for years and it always irritates me when Dabo says that nonsense. The fact is we are soft. At no point have we had an Oline since the Danny Ford years that was dominant and could dictate what we did to the opposition.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Much more concerned about TE & Dabo calling plays

… than I am about DJ leading the Offense and completing passes to our talented receivers. Coach Swinney is A1 when it comes to recruiting, leading, communicating, educating, and growing character. He and Coach E together are very average when it comes to calling plays. This is not a knee-jerk...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Is Dixon out of Dabo's doghouse......

That Doghouse, aka Love Shack bit is getting old. Sure it was funny at first years ago. But your man didn't do something horrendous then why punish the team as a whole by keeping your best player sidelined? You let him come in late in the game so obviously only egos were hurt in the first place.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

I know Dabo likes to play a lot of players but maybe in this game

IMO I would play my top guys to work our some miscues they are making. First team needs a lot of playing tome today. Especially DJ so he can work on his touch and the offensive line snd WR’s to work on routes. Still to many miscues in the first quarter.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo
tigernet.com

Flashback to Dabo’s first game as interim hc.

Hard to believe it’s been that long ago. Time has really flown by. team seemed to play with a lot more discipline and fire than they had previously that year. Under Bowden, we were just like Forrest Gump's box of chocolates. We never knew WHAT we were going to get.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

An FSU fan ‘acquaintance’ posted the Dabo/TL ‘ain’t no

Sunshine’ meme on fb after our loss to UGA. When the ‘noles lost to Jacksonville State, I posted the YT link to the Bill Wither’s song on fb and tagged her. We traded a few back and forth posts (y’know, “ you lost to the guy who transferred from Clemson because he couldn’t make 3d string…” “…now QBing at a Div II (sic) school…”, etc.) but ending with her saying “….sorry, didn’t think I would cause such butthurt with my post…”.
CLEMSON, SC
411mania.com

Randy Orton Calls Out Fan For Asking Him For Medical Advice

Twitter is a useful tool for being able to directly contact your favorite wrestler, but perhaps there are some things you don’t need their take on. A fan on Twitter recently sent a message to Randy Orton, asking him for medical advice for their daughter’s spider or tick bite. Orton responded that they need to go to a doctor.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Little League Baseball#Kid A#Ljd#Tigerpulse#Clemson Tiger#Tigers
tigernet.com

Dabo

I know the smart football play would be to get the ball and run the clock down. Also, having watched Dabo and his mindset he would be content with that. However, I’d love to see us come back out on offense and air it out and prove a point and continue that into the next game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

I know it’s crazy and ESPN would call me crazy

But, Dan Mullen is 0-10 vs Saban. Isn’t he due for a win? Some possible reasons:. 1. Bryce Young has yet to play an SEC defense, where all of their teams are faster, bigger, and better;. 2. Bryce Young is a smaller QB and could sustain an injury against those...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

TNET: LISTEN: Dabo Swinney's Sunday teleconference

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on Sunday evening to review the Georgia Tech game. Read Update ». I love all the guys that come back to Clemson to help the team. Some have been promoted to coaches, but it seems like we have a lot of young guys with not much experience coaching on the offensive side of the ball all at once. Maybe it makes sense to go out and pull one or two VERY experienced coaches off of Dabo's "coaching contingency" list to fill vacancies instead.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
tigernet.com

I know that I will get called a coot but..

Re: I know that I will get called a coot but.. No they didn’t break us. You have to take what the defense gives you. It may be 20 play drives this year. We could put two tail backs in at the same time and give the defense something to think about. Also, we could send one or both out for passes. The defenses know how to prepare for the few plays we run. We either beat them or they beat us on every play. Mistakes or mosques stop most drives. Eliminate the negative yardage plays and we score more points, but longer drives. Maybe running to the outside on first down may help or letting the back pick his hole might work. Saying one guy is the man doesn’t help us either in my opinion. Every team changes qbs sometime.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: ESPN Announcer Calls Out Conflicting Fan Messages

In just about every sport with a neutral broadcast team, you’ll see a common refrain on Twitter: “the announcers are rooting against us.” In college football, where fandom is especially passionate, this happens all the time. ESPN’s Dave Pasch pointed out how ridiculous this can get on Twitter today. ESPN...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

How has Dabo's involvement in play calling increased the

Past few seasons? If it has increased, could that be part of the problem? He wasn't a good play caller when he first took the job. Our motion is gone, our speed is gone we aren't taking advantage of our skill players. I don't know the answers (obviously). Just a...
FOOTBALL
clemsonsportstalk.com

Dabo Swinney: 'There's gonna be a lot of things on tape that we got to clean up'

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising! Support a 100% Clemson-owned business. "Unbelievable effort by our guys-- tremendous heart. We're getting better, but we're still a work in progress. Tonight was an incredibly strange game-- unbelievable situations that came up in the game. Offensively, they absolutely lined up in nothing that we prepared for. They decided that they were going to just play all odd-Double Cloud, play corners up, play overhangs, and make us go everything in between the tackles and give us the opportunity there to do that and just not let us have the big play."
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

I love that Dabo gave a personal message to his critics...

And his response to all these tnet internet coaches who know better than the best coaching staff in America... "We don't stink". I'm glad that when I'm lying in bed, old and grey, I won't have to reflect on "we don't stink" as the the only comment ever directed at me from the greatest college football coach in history, Coach Dabo Swinney.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

How about a dose of reality?

The TV Talking (Butt)Heads have pretty much written the Eulogy for this Clemson football team after only three weeks. Now, I, and most others who follow the Tiger program closely think that is just a wee tad bit premature. But, if we DO miss the Playoffs this year, is the sky really going to fall? NO! Would we be happy about it? An equally resounding NO! Nevertheless, here is the reality.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Like what Dabo is doing …

Turning a dead horse Offense into a dark horse. He’s saying “we are better than you think. We are a dark horse. You may not believe we can do it. But I believe in our guys, and I know we can do it. We, coaches and players, are in this together, and we are working this out and will prove the critics wrong.”
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy