CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake school board updates nondiscrimination policy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The Chesapeake School Board has changed its nondiscrimination policy, adding protections to ensure students and faculty are treated equally regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation.

The board voted unanimously Monday to approve revisions to its current nondiscrimination policy, WAVY-TV reported.

State law required school boards to pass policies to protect students who don’t identify with the gender they were assigned at birth by the start of the school year. But last month, proposed changes didn’t even make it to a vote before Chesapeake’s board. One board member made a motion to consider the policy, but it failed when no one seconded the motion.

The new changes are not the same as the model policy, a guideline for districts to follow, but they do strengthen the division’s current protections and align with requirements by state law to include non-discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

The term “inclusivity” was added to the policy. School officials say the revisions will set the foundation for more protections for students and staff in the future. The district’s policy has not been amended since 2013.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Unions sue over law ending same-day voter registration

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A coalition including worker unions and a disability rights group filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen over a law passed earlier this year that eliminates same day voter registration. The lawsuit was filed by the Montana Federation of Public Employees, the...
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Education
Chesapeake, VA
Government
Chesapeake, VA
Society
Chesapeake, VA
Education
City
Chesapeake, VA
Local
Virginia Government
The Associated Press

New Mexico races to spend federal rental assistance

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State agencies spent federal pandemic aid at a furious pace during the month of August, channeling about $630 million in efforts to bolster unemployment reserves, provide emergency housing assistance and promote COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the Legislature’s budget and accountability office said Wednesday. An update on...
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nondiscrimination#Ap
The Associated Press

Florida makes quarantine optional for exposed students

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A day after assuming his job, Florida’s newly appointed surgeon general on Wednesday signed new rules allowing parents to decide whether their children should quarantine or stay in school after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The guidelines signed by Dr. Joseph Ladapo eliminate previous rules requiring students to quarantine for at least four days off campus if they’ve been exposed. Under the new rules, students who have been exposed can continue going to campus, “without restrictions or disparate treatment,” provided they are asymptomatic. They can also quarantine, but no longer than seven days, provided they do not get sick.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

578K+
Followers
317K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy