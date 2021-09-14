CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood County, SC

Families in subdivision hit by stray pellets from dove hunt

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Residents of an Upstate South Carolina neighborhood say they were ducking for cover after pellets from a nearby dove hunt started striking them.

Children playing outside were also struck by the pellets, one of them as he played on a trampoline, WYFF-TV reported.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to calls Saturday afternoon about the stray pellets coming from a field in Greenwood County. Neighbors said they saw 10 to 20 people in the field hunting doves.

Department of Natural resources officials say they talked to several people who say they were hit, including a 6-year-old boy who had two marks on his cheek.

The land is private property and the landowner wasn’t doing anything illegal, authorities said. There is no state law or regulation mandating the minimum distance from other homes or properties from a dove hunt on private land.

Officials said they talked to the landowner and the landowner voluntarily stopped the hunt due to safety and noise concerns.

Neighbors said the children struck by pellets are OK.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Idaho hunter finds remains of man missing for 53 years

SALMON, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho bow hunter who was looking for a shortcut instead found the remains of another hunter who had been missing for 53 years. Raymond Jones was 39 years old when he was last seen on Sept. 7, 1968, while bow hunting for mountain goats in central Idaho’s Lemhi County, EastIdahoNews.com reported. Searches were unsuccessful, and Jones’ remains went unfound until Friday, when another bow hunter stumbled across them.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Last 2 escaped inmates from Mississippi jail back in custody

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Two inmates were back behind bars Wednesday after escaping a Mississippi jail over the weekend. Authorities received a tip late Tuesday that Rodney Wayne Smith and Jonathan Theo Culpepper were hiding out in a home in Pearl River County, Maj. Marc Ogden of the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said. Sheriff’s deputies, along with U.S. Marshals and Picayune Police officers, descended on the house just after midnight Wednesday, WLOX-TV reported.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

2 men convicted in 2016 death of federal witness in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two men have convicted of conspiring to kill a federal witness in Arkansas in 2016. A federal jury deliberated for about 6 1/2 hours before delivering the verdicts Tuesday against Donald Smith, 37, of Malvern, and Samuel Sherman, 38, of Batesville, in the shooting death of 44-year-old Suzen Cooper, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greenwood County, SC
City
Greenwood, SC
Greenwood County, SC
Crime & Safety
Greenwood County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Property#Doves#Subdivision#Wyff Tv
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania high court OKs ‘comfort dogs’ for witnesses

Canines in the courtroom? The Pennsylvania Supreme Court says yes — under certain conditions. A trial witness may be accompanied by a “comfort dog” if the animal will help yield reliable, complete and truthful testimony, the justices ruled Wednesday in a precedent-setting opinion that established a “balancing test” for Pennsylvania judges confronted with such a request.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

North Carolina man found lying in street dies after shooting

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — An 18-year-old has died after he was found lying in a North Carolina street with gunshot wounds, police said. Mount Airy police said officers were doing a security check at a location shortly after midnight Wednesday when they found John Flores Martinez lying in an intersection with multiple gunshot wounds, news outlets reported.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

578K+
Followers
317K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy