Harvey Elliott suffered a “bad injury” in a challenge which saw Leeds United sub Pascal Struijk sent-off, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, with the medical team needing to deal with an apparent ankle dislocation before the 18-year-old headed to hospital.The Reds picked up a 3-0 win in a match which saw Mohamed Salah net his 100th Premier League goal, with Elliott starting once more - his fourth league start in succession at the start of the campaign as he looks to become a first-team regular.Just past the hour mark, however, with Jordan Henderson poised to come on as substitute in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO