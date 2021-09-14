CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kan. group draws scrutiny as it plans events to end school mask rules

By Kansas City Star editorial
 8 days ago
Mask Choice 4 Kids, a Facebook group advocating for students and parents to have a choice on whether to wear masks at school, is planning several events, including a rally at Monday's Blue Valley school board meeting. Some of the group's signs began appearing in Johnson County earlier this month, though many were quickly taken down because they violated cities' codes for signage on public property. Photo via Ian Shea-Cahir Twitter.

