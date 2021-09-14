CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Award-winning poet and author Ocean Vuong visits Centre as Humana/Doherty library speaker

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning poet and author Ocean Vuong will serve as this year’s Humana/Doherty Library Series guest speaker. Vuong will read from his critically acclaimed novel, “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” during a convocation on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. in Newlin Hall. The reading will be followed by a conversation with the author, when he will discuss the writing process, influences and themes inherent in the ground-breaking novel.

