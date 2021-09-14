Award-winning poet and author Ocean Vuong visits Centre as Humana/Doherty library speaker

Pulitzer-Winning Poet Jericho Brown Visits IC as Distinguished Visiting Writer on Thurs., 9/23. The Distinguished Visiting Writers Series, hosted by the Department of Writing, with support from the School of Humanities and Sciences, is proud to present an evening with poet Jericho Brown, author of three books including The Tradition, a finalist for the National Book Award and Winner of the Pulitzer Prize. Brown's reading and Q&A will take place on Thursday, Sept. 23rd at 7:00 p.m. in the Handerker Gallery (Gannett Center). The event is free and open to the public.

ITHACA, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO