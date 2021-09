Some art just stands the test of time, reverberating from the minute it's released into the world. Case in point: Jay-Z's The Blueprint. Released on Sept 11, 2001, The Blueprint is considered by many to be Hov's magnum opus. The effort, which is now 20 years old, put him in a whole different space as a well-respected artist. Jay covered all his bases here. He fired back at then-foes Nas and Mobb Deep on "Takeover," showed off his hitmaker muscle on "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)," sparred with Eminem on "Renegade" and created timeless classics like "U Don't Know," "Heart of the City (Ain't No Love)" and more.

