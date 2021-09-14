CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in Hip-Hop History: Ol’ Dirty Bastard Drops His Sophomore ‘N***a Please’ LP 22 Years Ago

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day in 1999, the late great Ol’ Dirty Bastard of the Wu-Tang Clan released his second LP Ni**a Please on the Elektra label. Before it’s release, ODB was quoted saying that the then-untitled album had two contenders for its name; God Made and Dirt Don’t Hurt and The Black Man Is God, White Man Is The Devil. Ni**a Please was decided on after the original two were considered too outrageous.

thesource.com

Today in Hip-Hop History: Jay-Z’s Landmark LP ‘The Blueprint’ Turns 20 Years Old!

On possibly the world’s most tragic day in recent history (9/11), Hip Hop mogul Jay-Z released one of his best LPs, The Blueprint, on his own Roc-A-Fella Records imprint. The fall of the World Trade Center obviously overshadowed the release on that date, however, before the end of 2001, The Blueprint introduced Jay-Z as the head honcho of the game that we see today.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Today In Hip-Hop History: Marley Marl Dropped The Juice Crew Debut Album ‘In Control Vol. 1’ 33 Years Ago

The title of “super producer” is not one to be taken lightly. For every era of Hip-Hop, there is a man behind the keys set the tone. Dr. Dre, Pete Rock, RZA, Swizz Beatz, Jermaine Dupri, Timbaland, The Neptunes, Mike Will Made-It, and Metro Boomin are among the few who have dictated what Hip Hop has sounded like over the years. Super producers have even spanned genres to influenced music as a whole, bringing the Hip Hop style to the masses.
HIP HOP
Your EDM

Ten Years Ago Today, Porter Robinson Released His Debut EP, ‘Spitfire,’ on OWSLA

The electronic music scene ten years ago looked a lot different than it does today. Artists weren’t getting their tracks in major motion pictures, AAA video game titles weren’t creating full albums of EDM-inspired tracks, let alone creating bespoke events in-game, nor were there any major fashion brands giving artists sponsorships or ambassadorships. Today, EDM artists are selling out the biggest stadiums in world and tackling new challenges, but it’s nice to look back at when times were simpler.
MUSIC
PopMatters

Hip-Hop Matters: The Best Hip-Hop Albums of August 2021

August was an interesting month in hip-hop. Perhaps in relation to the current emotional tenor of Western society, a number of the key albums released in the genre this month express feelings of deep melancholy and vulnerability. Kanye West’s overwrought Donda is the obvious example. However, Ka’s A Martyr’s Reward is also similarly conflicted and brittle, as is GRIP’s self-reflective and anxious I Died For This?
ENTERTAINMENT
Your EDM

Ten Years Ago Today, Excision Released His Monstrous Debut Album, “X Rated”

Unless you lived in the UK, dubstep back in 2011 was still in its infancy. Yeah, guys like 12th Planet, Rusko, Zeds Dead, Borgore, maybe even Flux Pavilion and Doctor P were popular in the US, but it’s nothing like the boom the genre experienced in the following years. Still, one of the most important albums this side of the Atlantic came out ten years ago today, September 12, 2011 — I’m speaking, of course, of Excision’s debut album, X Rated.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Danny Brown Casts His Vote For Hip-Hop's Best Lyricist

Danny Brown has always been one of hip-hop's most exciting visionaries, having steadily amassed a discography that can rival many of his peers. And while he's no stranger to experimenting with a variety of production styles -- unsurprising, having drawn musical influences from artists like Radiohead and Mount Eerie -- he also happens to be a sharp lyricist. One does not simply hop on tracks with Kendrick Lamar, Killer Mike, El-P, Ab-Soul, Earl Sweatshirt, Eminem, Royce Da 5'9", and more without having bars to back it up.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Today In Hip-Hop History: Nice & Smooth’s ‘Ain’t A Damn Thing Changed’ LP Turns 30 Years Old!

On this date three decades ago, BX Hip Hop duo Nice and Smooth released their sophomore album Ain’t A Damn Thing Changed on the Rush Associated Labels imprint. Back in 1991 when Naughty By Nature was just putting us on to the meaning of O.P.P., Nice & Smooth were seasoned MCs gearing up for their second effort. This succeeded their self-titled debut album, which came like a breath of fresh air to the “no smiles” rap climate among NY emcees in the early 90s. Songs that dropped real-life melodic messages like the Tracy Chapman inspired “Sometimes I Rhyme Slow” and the party-driven “Hip Hop Junkies” made for a solid project that was played on the radio and respected in the streets. Their harmonizing was a return to the era where performers put on a show and if you ever see Nice and Smooth live, you know that’s exactly what you get.
MUSIC
The Independent

Eminem fans think the rapper has a new album coming soon

Eminem fans are convinced that the Detroit rapper has new music coming on 1 October.Following a number of hints from close collaborators, including producer Fredwreck and singer, Skylar Grey, there are clues that Eminem might be surprise releasing another new album next week.Rumours started when Fredwreck posted a picture of Eminem’s childhood home on Instagram. It’s the same home that has appeared on the cover of albums The Marshall Mathers LP and The Marshall Mathers LP 2.The producer, who has won a Grammy Award for his work with Anderson. Paak, then uploaded another picture, this time of a building...
NFL
dopecausewesaid.com

Dallas Hip-Hop Artist Grind2Hard Osh’a Drops His Brand New Track “More Than A Best Friend”

Quickly rising and buzzed about Dallas Hip-Hop artist Grind2Hard Osh’a has released a brand-new track titled “More Than A Best Friend.” The new track is his first new music since the release of his latest buzzed about project “Pain Cobain”. “More Than A Best Friend” stays true to a musical style that Osh'a has indeed perfected. He intersects melodic sounds with the grit and honesty that is unique to hip-hop. “More Than A Best Friend” is the first new music of much more to come from one of hip-hop’s most exciting burgeoning artists.
DALLAS, TX
thesource.com

J. Cole Drops New Song & Music Video Over Drake’s “Pipe Down”

J. Cole is giving the fans what they want — new music. On Tuesday, Cole dropped his new song titled “Heaven’s EP” along with a visual to accompany the track. Fans were surprised with J. Cole’s remix of Drake’s “Pipe Down” that appears on Certified Lover Boy. Cole snaps on...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Australian Artist IJALE Drops New Hazy Hip-Hop Single “GHOULS”

IJALE is an Australian musician who has spent the last few years building an intricate Afrocentric sound as a nod to his Nigerian roots. On his latest offering that came out over the weekend via Daily Nightly Records, the hip-hop artist strips things down a bit. “GHOULS” is a raw performance that is rich with emotion and catches your attention from the first note.
MUSIC
Vibe

Dreamville’s Lute Announces His Debut Album ‘Gold Mouf’ Featuring Ari Lennox, Little Brother, And More

Dreamville rapper Lute has shared the tracklist for his official debut album Gold Mouf. The LP is set to release on Oct. 4. The Charlotte, N.C.-bred rapper uploaded the title and features for the album on Instagram on Monday (Sept. 20), with the caption “I Heard Yall.” With 13 songs, the album features Little Brother, JID, Saba, BJ The Chicago Kid, Ari Lennox, WESTSIDE Boogie, and more. Through his music, Lute has opened up about his battle with anxiety. The story of the project has been shared through the rappers’ digital series Gold Mouf Chronicles. He has spoken about multiple family members having...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” Receives a Remix with Lil Wayne and Ashanti

Moneybagg Yo gets a larger look, adding in the assistance of Lil Wayne and Ashanti to “Wockesha.” The original single features a sample of Wayne talking about his cup on the opener. Back in July, the original received a video, highlighting the addictive nature of codeine and gives a real...
MUSIC
Variety

Doja Cat’s ‘Say So,’ Roddy Ricch, Metro Boomin, Kobalt Music Publishing Take Top Honors at BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

The most performed R&B and hip-hop songs in the BMI repertoire were awarded at the 2021 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, recognizing the top songwriters, producers and music publishers of the previous year. Held virtually across all BMI digital and social channels, marquee categories included song, songwriter, producer and publisher of the year. “Say So” written and performed by Doja Cat and co-written by Lydia Asrat, took home song of the year honors. The triple-platinum certified single also received Grammy nominations for record of the year and best pop solo performance. Roddy Ricch was named songwriter of the year for credits on five of...
MUSIC
thesource.com

[WATCH] G Herbo Releases Video for “Stand the Rain (Mad Max)”

G Herbo is back with a new video from his 25 album, releasing the look for “Stand the Rain (Mad Max).”. The new black-and-white video brings Herbo to detail his life of struggles and how he continues to fight off the hurdles. While the 25 album is still rolling, Herbo...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Legendary Battle Rapper JAG Joins ShaiVA for “Moments”

ShaiVA is one of Virginia’s most interesting talents. The self-proclaimed “Trap Conscious Musik” bar spitter is not new to the grind. Following his “Basketball” visual & latest EP Earth Is Hell, he is back. His newest audio effort features a tantalizing verse from Hip-Hop’s freestyle unicorn JAG. “Moments” is just that, a moment in time for the VA wordsmith and his ever-growing fan base. The hope is that this new single sees the same support from TikTok as his biggest hit, “Basketball,” did.
CELEBRITIES

