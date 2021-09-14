Today in Hip-Hop History: Ol’ Dirty Bastard Drops His Sophomore ‘N***a Please’ LP 22 Years Ago

On this date three decades ago, BX Hip Hop duo Nice and Smooth released their sophomore album Ain’t A Damn Thing Changed on the Rush Associated Labels imprint. Back in 1991 when Naughty By Nature was just putting us on to the meaning of O.P.P., Nice & Smooth were seasoned MCs gearing up for their second effort. This succeeded their self-titled debut album, which came like a breath of fresh air to the “no smiles” rap climate among NY emcees in the early 90s. Songs that dropped real-life melodic messages like the Tracy Chapman inspired “Sometimes I Rhyme Slow” and the party-driven “Hip Hop Junkies” made for a solid project that was played on the radio and respected in the streets. Their harmonizing was a return to the era where performers put on a show and if you ever see Nice and Smooth live, you know that’s exactly what you get.

