The search is on for missing influencer Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, who hasn't been seen since she last updated her social media back in August. The 22-year-old Florida native and YouTuber, who has amassed over 164,000 followers on Instagram for her content about traveling, art and yoga, is missing following a summer road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

