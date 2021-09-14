CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Digital Hunting Licenses Now Available for Download

By Aly Delp
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. – Just in time for squirrel season, Pennsylvania hunters now may carry digital versions of their licenses, in place of paper licenses. Unlike Pennsylvania’s former hunting and furtaker licensing system, the new system, HuntFishPA, is equipped to issue digital licenses. The Pennsylvania Game Commission earlier this year authorized hunters and trappers to carry digital licenses and permits, though paper harvest tags still must be carried and used in any season where harvests must be tagged.

