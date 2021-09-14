Armstrong Brings 10G To Mars

Robert T. “Bob” Higgins, 46, of Butler passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was born in Butler on October 9, 1974 to Patricia (King) Higgins and the late Thomas Higgins. Bob was a graduate of Butler Area High School in 1993 where he played baseball. He attended Butler County Community College. Bob was a devoted son, husband, and father who loved to spend quality time with his family. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, R.C. racing, Magic cards, and listening to Led Zeppelin. Bob played golf in a league at Highland golf course. He enjoyed working as a surface grinder at Oberg Industries Inc. Bob was a member and attended Community Alliance Church. He was known for having a huge heart for people and was loved by many. He was the devoted husband of Dlynn Higgins since their marriage on September 11, 1999; father of Thomas “Tommy” Higgins, Tanner Higgins, and Ty Higgins; brother of Kristin (Ryan) Phillips and Allison (Nick) Belik; uncle of Trey, Marley, Zoe, Madison, Michael, and Mykenzie. Bob is also survived by a large and loving family. Friends will be received on Monday, September 20th from 5-7 PM in Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Rd, Butler, PA 16001. His funeral service will immediately follow in the church. Arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

BUTLER, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO