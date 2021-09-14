CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John McClain's 2021 NFL power rankings: Week 2

By John McClain
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

The defending Super Bowl champions defeated Dallas and catch a breather with the Falcons on their way to Tampa. The Chiefs almost blew their opener at home but managed to escape with a come-from-behind victory over the Browns. 3. L.A. Rams (1-0) | Last week: 7. Matthew Stafford got off...

www.houstonchronicle.com

The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
State
Minnesota State
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Browns’ Ronnie Harrison ejected for shoving Chiefs coach Greg Lewis

Tempers were flying early on between Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison and the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff in the season opener for the two AFC rivals. Toward the end of the second quarter, Harrison was seen on the Chiefs’ sideline getting mixed up with coaches and staffers. Replay showed the former Alabama standout shoving Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Shares Gruesome Detail From Shoulder Injury

The Cleveland Browns won this afternoon, but not without getting an injury scare from starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. After throwing a first half interception, Mayfield attempted to make a tackle leading with his left shoulder. He succeeded in slowing down the defender, but came up lame after the play. Mayfield...
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
dcsportsking.com

NFL Power Rankings: The overreaction after unpredictable Week 1

The opening week of the 2021 season provided some unpredictable results. Who saw Jameis Winston outplaying Aaron Rodgers in a blowout win for New Orleans over Green Bay?. What about the Pittsburgh Steelers going into Buffalo and stunning Josh Allen and the Bills? Then there was the stunning comeback of Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. He had football fans in awe the way he stood toe-to-toe with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers as he came back from the horrific ankle injury he suffered last year.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans at Browns: John McClain's scouting report

CLEVELAND — John McClain breaks down the matchups in Sunday's Week 2 meeting between the Texans and Browns. The Browns’ offense is smartly built for the treacherous conditions they can face on a weekly basis when they play at home. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are as good as any twosome in the NFL, and the Browns must have an efficient running game for bad weather. Chubb and Hunt can run inside or outside. They’re elusive and break tackles. They’re also productive receivers. They combined for three touchdowns in their loss at Kansas City. Chubb ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns. They’re fortunate to run behind one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. The linemen helped the offense rush for 153 yards against the Chiefs. The Browns are big and powerful up front. They love to run block, and they’re as good at it as any line in the league. Their terrific left tackle, Jedrick Wills Jr., may not play because of an ankle injury. If he can’t play, rookie James Hudson will replace him. After one week, the Texans are 11th against the run after allowing 76 in their victory over Jacksonville. If they can keep the Browns in the 120-yard range, they might be able to remain within striking distance. EDGE: Browns.
NFL
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Cardinals, Raiders rise; Seahawks slip

Let's start with some Power Rankings history. We enter Week 3 with four teams from the same division gobbling up real estate in the top 10. This has never happened in the history of any power rankings on any website*, and it speaks to the special state of the NFC West.
NFL
FanSided

Panthers trending up in national NFL power rankings after Week 1

Where do the Carolina Panthers sit in the national NFL power rankings ahead of their Week 2 clash against the New Orleans Saints?. The Carolina Panthers made things much tougher for themselves in Week 1 against the New York Jets than it should have been. A 19-14 victory could –...
NFL

