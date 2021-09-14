Coronation Street’s Jennie McAlpine teases Christmas scripts are 'very juicy'

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine revealed that she's already had a glimpse at the December scripts for the ITV soap.

Jennie, who plays the role of Fiz Brown, appeared on Tuesday's Loose Women alongside her co-star Alan Halsall, who plays her estranged partner Tyrone Dobbs.

The long-term Corrie couple are currently embroiled in somewhat of a love triangle after Tyrone ditched Fiz for factory worked Alina Pop earlier this year.

However, he's now having second thoughts and has kissed Fiz a couple of times recently and also professed his love for her.

As Loose Women's Jane Moore began the interview, she asked Jennie if Fiz and Tyrone will be getting back together.

"You know what Coronation Street is like, I think there's going to be a few more bumps," Jennie, 37, replied.

"I've literally just put it away but I've just been reading the scripts, this might be the week before Christmas that I've got in my handbag down here but I'm not showing it!" she continued as Jane egged her on.

Jennie and her co-star Alan Halsall remained tight-lipped about whether or not Fiz and Tyrone will get back together

But Jennie didn't give in, and simply teased: "It's a bit dramatic! Not even my bits, I was reading someone else's bits and ooooh it’s very juicy!"

Alan then spoke about how much he enjoys being on set with Jennie on the ITV soap and said: "Everyday’s a joy getting new scripts.

"Of course I love working with Jennie every single day, she's a joy to work with.

Fiz was left heartbroken when her long-term partner Tyrone struck up a romance with Alina Pop

"But also as characters, there's a helluva a lot of history between the two of them, but as Jennie says, in Coronation Street anything can happen!" he added.

When Denise Welch commented on how Alan and Jennie have spent half of their lives being on Corrie, he replied: “I wasn’t expecting to be in Coronation Street this long, I think I was told about three months, and it's like 23 years later!

“But we love it, me and Jen, we love being part of this show and long may it continue," he added.

