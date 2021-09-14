CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kan. group draws scrutiny as it plans events to end school mask rules

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mask Choice 4 Kids, a Facebook group advocating for students and parents to have a choice on whether to wear masks at school, is planning several events, including a rally at Monday's Blue Valley school board meeting. Some of the group's signs began appearing in Johnson County earlier this month, though many were quickly taken down because they violated cities' codes for signage on public property. Photo via Ian Shea-Cahir Twitter.

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Little Apple Post

Kansas youth, clubs gear up for 48 Hours of 4-H

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas 4-H will celebrate its long-standing commitment to community service when members across the state participate in 48 Hours of 4-H, Oct. 9-10. Beth Hinshaw, a 4-H youth development specialist in the southeast region, said the annual event wraps up National 4-H Week in the United States.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Johnson County, KS
Education
City
Wichita, KS
Johnson County, KS
Society
City
Roeland Park, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Overland Park, KS
Education
Overland Park, KS
Society
County
Johnson County, KS
Johnson County, KS
Health
State
Colorado State
Local
Kansas Society
Overland Park, KS
Health
City
Overland Park, KS
Local
Kansas Education
City
Kansas City, KS
Little Apple Post

Remains of revered Kansas priest returned to family

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The remains of a Kansas priest who is being considered for sainthood were returned to his family, 70 years after he died in a North Korean prisoner of war camp. During a ceremony Tuesday in Hawaii, U.S. Defense officials gave the remains of Rev. Emil Kapaun to his family and officials with the Catholic Diocese of Wichita.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

KDHE: Kansas tops 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2,562 to a total of 401,931 the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon. The state reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5919. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Cdc#High School#School Rules#Signage#Facebook#Krucial Staffing#Kansas City Star#Mask Choice#State#The Shawnee Mission Post#Kcur#Republican#Women S Club
Little Apple Post

Students injured in shooting outside Wichita school

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say two students suffered superficial gunshot wounds during a lunchtime shooting outside a Wichita high school. Officers responded Tuesday to 911 calls of a disturbance on a sidewalk about 200 yards from East High School. Police Capt. Kevin Kochenderfer says both students were taken to...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas courts uphold nation's toughest offender tracking rules

TOPEKA, Kansas — People on criminal registries in Kansas face felony charges for getting a new email address without alerting law enforcement. It’s just one of the ways that criminal registries in Kansas restrict a broad range of people even after they’ve completed probation and parole. The Kansas Supreme Court...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
Little Apple Post

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000. The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Little Apple Post

Students protest over alleged dorm rape at Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — More than 200 people have marched to the Wichita State University police station to protest the handling of a reported rape in a dormitory. Students gathered Friday at Shocker Hall, where the sexual assault is alleged to have occurred Sept. 12. They then marched to the campus police station. Some carried signs reading “We deserve a rape-free campus” and “WSU, do better.”
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

KDHE: 2,460 new cases, 51 more COVID deaths

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2,462 to a total of 399,369, the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 51 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5,916. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy