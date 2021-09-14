A new look for L-O-V-E: Artist refreshes Occoquan sign
The familiar “LOVE” sign in Occoquan’s River Mill Park has been given a new look, donated by local artist Marisela Rumberg. Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta was joined by a couple dozen town supporters for the reveal Sept. 3. Porta noted that Occoquan is part of the Northern Virginia Arts and Cultural District, the first interjurisdictional arts district in Virginia, which includes Occoquan, the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton and Occoquan Regional Park.www.insidenova.com
Comments / 0