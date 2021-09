The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NOAH CHRISTIAN SMITH, 22, Manhattan, Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose felony warrant service or execution, Stalking; After served a protection order 1prohibiting contact, Violate protection order; Stalking/sexual assault/human trafficking per KSA 631a05, 631a06, Harass by telecom device; Phone call with intent to abuse/threaten/harass and Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant; Held without bond.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO