‘Sustaining Our Shores’ is topic of fall URI Honors Colloquium

Professor Yeohyun Ahn is an award-winning artist, designer, educator, and researcher, integrating creative coding, digital fabrication, physical interaction, and diversity into spatial typography and graphic design. Having immigrated in the past two decades as a designer in America, her work explores awareness of social inequity, discrimination, and marginality. She leads several research projects: the interdisciplinary typography project TYPE+CODE; a multidisciplinary art and design project to bring awareness to Asian female faculty in America titled Social Homelessness on US campuses; Design for Social Belonging; and Extended Graphic Design. She currently develops computational graphic art for social homelessness being isolated and marginal in professional areas of American society.
