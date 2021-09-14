CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remittance processor Remitly targets nearly $7 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Remitly Inc is aiming for a valuation of nearly $7 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday, as the remittance processor looks to offer cheaper and more convenient options compared to bigger rivals. In May, the company had hired investment banks to...

investing.com

Vestiaire Collective valued at $1.7 billion in Softbank-led fundraising

PARIS (Reuters) - Second hand luxury site Vestiaire Collective on Wednesday said it had completed another fundraising round led by Softbank that valued the firm at $1.7 billion, in a boost for the used clothing market that is starting to attract fashion groups too. Paris-based Vestiaire Collective, which competes with...
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

Toast valued at nearly $20 billion in one of Boston’s most anticipated IPOs

Boston technology company Toast priced its initial public offering at $40 per share on Tuesday evening, above the expected range of $34 to $36, valuing the restaurant payments firm at about $20 billion. It’s one of the biggest deals — and rebounds — in recent Boston tech history. Toast’s triumph...
BOSTON, MA
The Motley Fool

Microsoft Pledges $60 Billion in Share Buybacks -- Here Are 4 Other Stocks It Could Buy Instead

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) recently announced a dividend hike and a new $60 billion share repurchase program. The software giant is a cash cow, and is committed to returning excess cash to shareholders. But what else could it buy? In this Motley Fool Live video segment from The Five recorded on Sept. 15, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall, Toby Bordelon, and Nicholas Rossolillo discuss four other companies Microsoft could acquire instead of repurchasing its own stock.
STOCKS
Reuters

Toast valued at $20 bln after pricing U.S. IPO above target

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Restaurant software provider Toast Inc (TOST.N) priced its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range to raise $869.6 million, valuing the company at $19.98 billion. Toast sold 21.7 million shares at $40 apiece, the company said in a statement on Wednesday....
MARKETS
MarketWatch

First Watch Restaurant Group sets IPO terms to raise up to $189 million

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based daytime restaurant chain is looking to raise up to $189.2 million. The company is offering 9.46 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $20 a share. With 57.63 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing would value the company at up to $1.15 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "FWRG." BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $1.8 million on revenue of $281.1 million in the six months ended June 27, after a loss of $31.4 million on revenue of $133.2 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public during a record year for IPOs, and at a time the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 2.5%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wiltonbulletin.com

Universal Music Approaches $53 Billion Valuation Following IPO

Shares in Universal Music Group surged by more than a third in the first minutes of trading on Tuesday, following an initial public offering (IPO). Ten minutes into the trading session, shares were changing hands at €25.61 on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. Two hours later they had settled to €24.97. That is a 35% leap compared with the €18.50 figure that the group announced on Monday as its reference price. With the shares at this value, the group has a market capitalization close to $52.7 billion (€45 billion).
ENTERTAINMENT
MarketWatch

Freshworks raised expected pricing of IPO, boosting possible valuation to up to $9.6 billion

Freshworks Inc. said Monday that the expected pricing of its initial public offering has increased, to between $32 and $34 a share from between $28 and $32 a share. The company is still looking to offer 28.5 million shares in the IPO, so the what the company is expected to raise has increased to up to $969.0 million from up to $912.0 million. The total number of shares outstanding after the IPO remains 281.43 million shares, so the company's expected valuation increases to up to $9.57 billion from $9.01 billion with the expected pricing increase. The California-based customer experience and IT service management software company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has advanced 4.7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Mattress Firm files 'confidentially' for potential IPO

Mattress Firm Group Inc. disclosed Monday that it has "confidentially" filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential initial public offering. The mattress retailer said it has not yet determined how many shares it might offer in an IPO, or the expected pricing. The company's plan to explore an IPO comes at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 7.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.4%.
ECONOMY
Los Angeles Business Journal

Whatnot Reaches $1.5 Billion Valuation

Marina del Rey-based Whatnot Inc., a livestream marketplace for collectible items, now has a valuation of $1.5 billion. The valuation is tied to the company closing its third investment round of 2021, through which it brought in $150 million. That round brings its total funding raised so far this year to $220 million.
MARINA DEL REY, CA
investing.com

India's Cars24 nearly doubles valuation to over $1.8 billion after fund raise

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian used-car platform Cars24 said on Monday it has raised $450 million from investors including SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund 2, nearly doubling its valuation to $1.84 billion. The fund raise included a $340 mln Series F equity round featuring investments from Vision Fund 2, Tencent Holdings...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Toast Aims for $18B Valuation in IPO

Boston-based restaurant tech point-of-sale (POS) firm Toast Inc. will push for a valuation of up to $18 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), according to a Reuters report on Monday (Sept. 20). Toast’s software platform helps restaurants manage online orders, create an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments.
BOSTON, MA
TechCrunch

Freshworks’ valuation could crest $10B in upcoming IPO

Freshworks is also targeting a higher IPO price range, it disclosed today in a fresh SEC filing. The customer-service-focused software firm now expects to charge between $32 and $34 per share in its debut, up from the $28 to $32 per-share range that it initially disclosed. Doing some back-of-the-envelope math,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Exciting IPO Stock Has a $240 Billion Market Opportunity

We've seen quite a few property technology, or PropTech, companies go public over the past year or so, but one that has a particularly interesting market opportunity is Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR). In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 10, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Lou Whiteman discuss Matterport's business and growth potential.
STOCKS

