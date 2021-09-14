PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services

Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:. SEPT. 2: At 2:47 a.m., police took a report of property damage and theft on the 700 block of Ridge Avenue Northeast. Witnesses were awoken to the sound of a loud saw and say a grey vehicle and three people, one inside the vehicle and two outside. Two of the people jacked up the car, went underneath and sawed off a catalytic converter. Witnesses said the suspects were there less than one minute and fled the area. When police arrived, they saw a catalytic converter had been taken off a Mitsubishi. The investigation was ongoing.