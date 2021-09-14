Sports Views: Cameron-Webb Field is a fitting name

Bravo to the Rockwall Independent School District for naming the field at Wikerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium after former Yellowjacket coaches James Cameron and Dan Webb.

Cameron, as head coach, led the Jackets to three district football championships in six seasons and an appearance in the Class 4A state semifinals in 1981. Rockwall lost 19-13 in the semifinals to a Brownwood team coached by nine-time state champion Gordon Wood.

One of the Brownwood wide receivers scoring a touchdown in that game was Jimmy Morris, who was later profiled in the outstanding sports movie “The Rookie.”

Webb was the offensive line coach on that 1981 team. Webb wore a buzz cut in those days and so did his loyal linemen. They were nicknamed “Webb Heads” and this was well before the internet.

Speaking of nicknames, that was one of Cameron’s trademarks. He came up with the slogan “Angry Orange” for Rockwall, the “Ragin’ Red” for Kilgore and the “Battling Blue” at Sulphur Springs.

Cameron’s teams at Sulphur Springs played very tough defense back in those days and had a tendency to get very physical with Greenville quarterbacks. I saw two Lion quarterbacks get injured and leave the game in one of the losses to Sulphur Springs.

One of the toughest defensive linemen at Sulphur Springs, Damione Lewis, later played defensive tackle for the Rams, Panthers, Patriots and Texans in the National Football League. Lewis is now an assistant coach with the Seattle Seahawks.

Cameron was also a head coach in college in the Lone Star Conference at Howard Payne and Angelo State. His Howard Payne team included Marvin Sedberry, who later coached the Greenville Lions. That player-coach relationship spiced up the Greenville-Sulphur Springs rivalry.

Cameron was born on Sept 11, 1938 in Commerce. He was a stellar offensive lineman for the Commerce Tigers and East Texas State Lions, playing on three Lone Star Conference championship teams with the Lions. He died on April 1, 1995.

Webb also went on to become a head football coach at Quitman. He also served for 19 years as a coach, teacher, assistant principal and head principal at the Rockwall ISD. I’m happy he got to cut the ribbon for the dedication ceremony.

Webb’s daughter Renae Whitaker coached some talented volleyball teams at Royse City and Caddo Mills. Renea’s now with the Princeton ISD.

Renea Whitaker’s daughter Breann was a two-time all-state volleyball setter at Caddo Mills and a top setter in college at East Texas Baptist and Southwestern Oklahoma State. Breann went on to coach volleyball at Wolfe City.

Condolences to the families of Jimmie Wofford and Brian Gibson.

Wofford, as a history teacher at Greenville High School, helped found the Greenville Athletic Hall of Fame, of which I’m a proud member. She accompanied her husband George to many ball games, when he was a spectator and a sportswriter.

G.W. has covered many Caddo Mills football games for the Herald-Banner through the years and has an open invitation to cover more games of the Foxes.

Jimmie’s service was on Sunday at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home Greenville.

Her son Steven Wofford’s funeral was the previous Sunday in Wylie. He was also a former sportswriter for the Herald-Banner and a former Greenville Lion football player.

Gibson worked with his late father Joe Gibson in the automotive business and was quite the sportsman.

Gibson’s obituary mentioned that he enjoyed flying planes, hunting, golfing, boating and camping, plus “anything starring John Wayne.”

I took Brian’s photo on the golf course, usually competing as a team with his son Kyle.

His service was planned for last Saturday at Buffalo Stadium in Lone Oak.

Welcome back to the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who showed he has recovered from ankle and shoulder injuries with a stellar performance in the Cowboys’ 31-29 loss to defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay and its special quarterback Tom Brady. What a game that was.

Prescott was 42-of-58 passing for 403 yards and three touchdowns. I held my breath when Prescott scrambled four times for 13 yards rushing. I’m sure I’m not the onle one who did that.

David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.