East Meadow, NY

Man Struck, Killed By Car On Long Island Roadway

By Kathy Reakes
 8 days ago
Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash on Long Island.

The accident took place in Nassau County around 10 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, in East Meadow.

According to detectives, a 34-year-old man was driving a 2000 Honda westbound on Hempstead Turnpike in the vicinity of Merrick Avenue and struck a man walking on the roadway.

The man suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver remained at the scene. The vehicle was brake and safety checked.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

