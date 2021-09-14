To go or not to live events? Here’s how some longtime Seattle arts supporters are deciding
What variant are we on now? With the mu coronavirus variant making headlines, even as COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant persist, the idea of sitting in a room full of potentially unvaccinated strangers may be the stuff of nightmares rather than dreams — even for longstanding patrons of the arts. Here’s how three frequent flyers at Seattle Arts & Lectures, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Taproot Theatre and Seattle Shakespeare Company are weighing the choice to return to seeing live art this fall.www.seattletimes.com
