German police probe balloon that caused mass blackout
BERLIN -- German police are investigating the source of a balloon that caused a massive blackout in and around the eastern city of Dresden. Authorities said the metal foil balloon caused a short-circuit at an electricity substation in Dresden shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, causing a power outage that affected hospitals, trams, factories and about 300,000 households. Dozens of people were trapped in elevators until electricity about an hour later.www.dailyherald.com
