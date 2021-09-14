German police probe balloon that caused mass blackout

Carlos the Jackal, who was behind some of the biggest terror attacks of the 1970s and 1980s, will attempt to have one of his three life sentences cut at a trial starting Wednesday in Paris. The 71-year-old Venezuelan militant, whose real name is Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, has been behind bars in France since his arrest in Sudan in 1994 after two decades on the run. "I am a professional revolutionary; revolution is my job," the left-winger who fought alongside radicalised Palestinians, Germany's Red Army Faction and the Japanese Red Army, told a French appeals court in 2018. A year earlier, a lower court had given him a third life sentence over a grenade attack at a store in the French capital in 1974 that killed two people and injured 34 others.

