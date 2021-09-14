CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German police probe balloon that caused mass blackout

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN -- German police are investigating the source of a balloon that caused a massive blackout in and around the eastern city of Dresden. Authorities said the metal foil balloon caused a short-circuit at an electricity substation in Dresden shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, causing a power outage that affected hospitals, trams, factories and about 300,000 households. Dozens of people were trapped in elevators until electricity about an hour later.

eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Man dead, at least 4 students injured after school bus crash

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — One man is dead and four students were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus and pickup truck. It happened at the intersection of 15th East and 65th North in Bonneville County around 8:09 a.m. Monday. The Bonneville Joint School District 93 bus was tipped on its side in a field with the front window smashed. The pickup truck was on the side of the road crashed near a fence.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Shot in the Face During Road Rage Attack

BIG SRPING, TX – A Big Spring man was seriously injured earlier this month after he was beaten and shot in the face during a road rage incident. According to the Big Spring's Crime Stoppers, on Sep. 4 at around 10 p.m., officers with the Big Spring Police Department were dispatched to the former Neighbor's Convenience Store on E. 11th st. for the report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, the officers discovered a 36-year-old man that had been beaten and shot in the face. The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment and luckily survived. Police are calling this a possible road…
BIG SPRING, TX
WSFA

Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man following a fatal shooting earlier this month. James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old Andrique Sheridan, also of Montgomery. According to police, officers responded to the 900 block of David Drive...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
