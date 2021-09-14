Learn about elder care issues this month in Richfield
Three tour, lunch & learn sessions will be held this month at Village Shores Senior Living Community, 6501 Woodlake Drive, Richfield. The first program will be presented by elder law attorney Rachell Henning, from Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd. Henning will provide answers to some of the important questions people have about getting their affairs in order, such as the difference between powers of attorney and health care directives, how a trust could be a useful estate planning tool, and more.
